SOCIETE GENERALE : CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING APPOINTS NEW UK HEAD OF GLOBAL MARKETS

04/03/2019 | 06:47am EDT

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB) announces the appointment of Antoine Broquereau as Head of Global Markets UK

Based in London, Antoine Broquereau reports to Sadia Ricke, UK Chief Country Officer and Jean-Francois Gregoire, Head of Global Markets. Antoine will keep his current responsibilities as Global Head of Engineering for Fixed Income and Currencies within the Global Markets business.

In his new role, Antoine will directly supervise market activities in the UK across all asset classes for Societe Generale London Branch. He will be responsible for defining and implementing the Global Markets strategy, in line with the Bank's global ambition, by leveraging on its strong capabilities in equity derivatives and structured products. Subject to regulatory approval, Antoine will take on Senior Manager Function responsibilities for Global Markets in the UK.

Commenting on his appointment Sadia Ricke, UK Chief Country Officer, said:
'Antoine's extensive experience within market activities will be key to further enhance our client focused model, delivering suitable and innovative market solutions and services to best service our clients' needs in this fast moving environment.'

Press contacts:
London, Carole Bishop +44 (0)20 7762 5499, carole.bishop@socgen.com @SG_presse
Paris, Tan le Quang +33 (0) 1 57 29 50 28, tan.le-quang@socgen.com

Biography:
Antoine Broquereau has been appointed Head of Global Markets UK in April 2019, in addition to his current role. Since May 2015, Antoine is Global Head of Engineering for Fixed Income and Currencies at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking (SG CIB). Prior to this, he was Head of Cross Structuring Group for Societe Generale in Hong Kong where he was based since 2008. Antoine joined Lyxor Asset Management, a fully owned subsidiary of Societe Generale, in 2001 as a Fund of Hedge Funds Manager. He later became the Deputy Head of its Asset Allocation team in 2003. In 2006, Antoine set up Lyxor SGR operation in Milan, Italy and took on the role of Chief Investment Officer. He was also given the mandate to develop Alternative Investment Solutions for SG CIB. He began his career at Credit Agricole Asset Management in Paris and Stockholm.
Antoine holds an MBA from the French business school École Supérieure des Sciences Économiques et Commerciales ('ESSEC').

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:46:03 UTC
