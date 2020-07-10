Log in
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/10 10:35:37 am
15.008 EUR   +2.57%
10:15aSOCIETE GENERALE : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/08Genmab A/S - Major Shareholder Announcement
AQ
07/07SOCIETE GENERALE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SOCIETE GENERALE : UBS gives a Neutral rating

07/10/2020 | 10:15am EDT

UBS confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price remains set at EUR 13.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 2.31% 14.984 Real-time Quote.-52.82%
UBS GROUP AG 0.41% 11.06 Delayed Quote.-10.02%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 22 317 M 25 229 M 25 229 M
Net income 2020 216 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 139x
Yield 2020 1,99%
Capitalization 12 432 M 14 048 M 14 054 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 17,77 €
Last Close Price 14,63 €
Spread / Highest target 94,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-52.82%14 048
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.52%278 089
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%264 407
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.27%211 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.35%197 544
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.41%144 365
