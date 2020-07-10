Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
Equities
Euronext Paris
Société Générale
GLE
FR0000130809
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
(GLE)
(GLE)
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
07/10 10:35:37 am
15.008
EUR
+2.57%
10:15a
SOCIETE GENERALE
: UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/08
Genmab A/S - Major Shareholder Announcement
AQ
07/07
SOCIETE GENERALE
: JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations
SOCIETE GENERALE : UBS gives a Neutral rating
0
07/10/2020 | 10:15am EDT
UBS confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price remains set at EUR 13.
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
2.31%
14.984
-52.82%
UBS GROUP AG
0.41%
11.06
-10.02%
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
10:15a
SOCIETE GENERALE
: UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/08
Genmab A/S - Major Shareholder Announcement
AQ
07/07
SOCIETE GENERALE
: JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/06
GENMAB A/S
: - Major Shareholder Announcement
AQ
07/06
SOCIETE GENERALE
: Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/02
SOCIETE GENERALE
: Half-year statement and information about the number of execu..
GL
07/02
EU banks to take on Visa, Mastercard with new payments system
RE
07/02
EXCLUSIVE
: Banks to tighten lending practices for Singapore commodity sector - ..
RE
07/02
EXCLUSIVE
: Banks in Singapore in talks to tighten lending practices for trouble..
RE
07/01
SOCIETE GENERALE
: An accelerated exit from the coal sector
PU
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
22 317 M
25 229 M
25 229 M
Net income 2020
216 M
244 M
244 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
139x
Yield 2020
1,99%
Capitalization
12 432 M
14 048 M
14 054 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,56x
Nbr of Employees
138 000
Free-Float
92,5%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
17,77 €
Last Close Price
14,63 €
Spread / Highest target
94,2%
Spread / Average Target
21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-28,8%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers
Name
Title
Frédéric Oudéa
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi
Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing
Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves
Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
-52.82%
14 048
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-34.52%
278 089
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-15.17%
264 407
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-3.27%
211 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-35.35%
197 544
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-14.41%
144 365
