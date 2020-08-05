Societe Generale : 05.08.2020 Availability of the 2020 interim financial report (PDF 157Ko)

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 5 th August 2020

Availability of the 2020 interim financial report

Societe Generale informs the public that a second amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed on 12 th March 2020 under number D-20-0122, has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 5 th August 2020 under number D-20-0122-A02.

It includes in particular the information of the interim financial report for the first half-year 2020. This interim financial report comprises the following pages of the amendment:

• financial statements as at 30 June 2020: pages 75 to 165 ;

• interim management report: pages 3 to 44 ;

• statement of the person responsible: page 179 ;

• statutory auditors' report on the financial information for the first half-year 2020: page 166.

This document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information" section of the Company's website ( http://www.societegenerale.com/en/measuring-our-performance/information-and- publications/regulated_information ) and on the AMF's website.

Press contact:

Corentin Henry _ +33(0)1 58 98 01 75_ corentin.henry@socgen.com