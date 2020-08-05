Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Societe Generale : 05.08.2020 Availability of the 2020 interim financial report (PDF 157Ko)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 03:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION
Paris, 5th August 2020
Availability of the 2020 interim financial report
Societe Generale informs the public that a second amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed on 12th March 2020 under number D-20-0122,has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 5th August 2020 under number D-20-0122-A02.
It includes in particular the information of the interim financial report for the first half-year2020. This interim financial report comprises the following pages of the amendment:
financial statements as at 30 June 2020: pages 75 to 165 ;
interim management report: pages 3 to 44 ;
statement of the person responsible: page 179 ;
statutory auditors' report on the financial information for the first half-year2020: page 166.
This document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information" section of the Company's website (http://www.societegenerale.com/en/measuring-our-performance/information-and-publications/regulated_information) and on the AMF's website.
Press contact:
Corentin Henry _ +33(0)1 58 98 01 75_ corentin.henry@socgen.com
S o c i é t é a n o n y m e a u c a p i t a l d e 1 . 0 6 6 . 7 1 4 . 3 6 7 , 5 0 E U R - 5 5 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 R C S P a r i s

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world's societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 138,000 members of staff in 62 countries and supports on a daily basis 29 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegeneraleor visit our website www.societegenerale.com

S o c i é t é a n o n y m e a u c a p i t a l d e 1 . 0 6 6 . 7 1 4 . 3 6 7 , 5 0 E U R - 5 5 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 R C S P a r i s

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 19:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
03:32pSOCIETE GENERALE : 05.08.2020 Availability of the second amendment to the Univer..
PU
03:32pSOCIETE GENERALE : 05.08.2020 Availability of the 2020 interim financial report ..
PU
03:27pSOCIETE GENERALE : Availability of the 2020 interim financial report
AQ
03:26pSOCIETE GENERALE : Availability of the second amendment to the 2020 Universal Re..
AQ
03:22pSOCIETE GENERALE : 05.08.2020 Mise à disposition du deuxième amendement du Docum..
PU
03:22pSOCIETE GENERALE : 05.08.2020 Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financ..
PU
08:13aSOCIETE GENERALE : -q2 20 and h1 20 performance marked by the covid crisis; rebo..
AQ
08:09aSOCIETE GENERALE : Barclays gives a Sell rating
MD
08/04SocGen lines up new generation of leaders after $1.5 billion loss
RE
08/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 746 M 25 810 M 25 810 M
Net income 2020 -820 M -973 M -973 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,6x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 11 450 M 13 628 M 13 590 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,79 €
Last Close Price 13,58 €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-56.21%13 581
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.46%291 198
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.67%247 223
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.99%216 689
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.37%189 452
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-2.39%130 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group