Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Societe Generale : 12.03.2020 Availability of the report on corporate governance (PDF 82Ko)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

PRESS

RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 12th March 2020

Availability of the report on corporate governance

Societe Generale informs the public that the report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors, as well as the related Statutory auditors' findings, appear respectively on pages 70 to 142 and on page 539 of the 2020 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 12th March 2020.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the "Regulated information" section of the Company's website (http://www.societegenerale.com/en/measuring-our- performance/information-and-publications/regulated_information)and on the AMF's website.

Press contacts:

Antoine Lhéritier _ 01 42 13 68 99 _ antoine.lheritier@socgen.com

Corentin Henry _ 01 58 98 01 75_ corentin.henry@socgen.com

A French corporation with share capital of € 1,066,714,367.50 - 552 120 222 RCS Paris

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 147,000 members of staff in 67 countries and supports on a daily basis 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

  • French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;
  • International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 18:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
02:30pSOCIETE GENERALE : 12.03.2020 Availability of the report on corporate governance..
PU
02:00pSOCIETE GENERALE : 12.03.2020 Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Do..
PU
01:35pSOCIETE GENERALE : 12.03.2020 Availability of the Annual Financial Report (PDF 8..
PU
01:02pSOCIETE GENERALE : Availability of the report on corporate governance
AQ
01:00pSOCIETE GENERALE : Availability of the 2020 annual financial report
AQ
12:58pSOCIETE GENERALE : Société Générale - Availability of the 2020 Universal Registr..
AQ
03/11SOCIETE GENERALE : 11.03.2020 Report form for 29/02/2020 (PDF 48Ko)
PU
03/10DAVID HENRY : Global banks, funds add allies in push for clearinghouse capital
RE
03/06In London and NY, banks send staff home and to other locations as virus sprea..
RE
03/06From Japanese government to Italian banks, demand for debt insurance rises
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 24 696 M
EBIT 2020 7 637 M
Net income 2020 3 369 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,73%
P/E ratio 2020 4,72x
P/E ratio 2021 4,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,65x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 15 941 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 30,87  €
Last Close Price 18,76  €
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-39.51%17 966
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.76%294 979
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.94%266 147
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.42%208 571
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.63%197 791
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.66%141 788
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group