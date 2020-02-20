Societe Generale : 20.02.2020 Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale (PDF 70Ko)

Paris La Défense, 20 February 2020
Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE
Under the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2019:
As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2019, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
