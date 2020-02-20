Societe Generale : 20.02.2020 Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale (PDF 70Ko)

Log in
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
(GLE)
FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale

02/20/2020 | 12:47pm EST

Paris La Défense, 20 February 2020

Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2019:

  • 0 share
  • 4,976,456.00 €

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 30 June 2019, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 0 share
  • 4,891,211.00 €

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 17:46:05 UTC
