Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (GLE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Societe Generale : 2018 Credited rates for Sogecap's main guaranteed funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 10:14am EST

08/01/2019

NEWSROOM

In the current financial environment of persistently low interest rates, Sogecap, Societe Generale group's life insurance company and leading bancassurance player in France, discloses an average rate credited to policyholders on its guaranteed fund of 1.78%(1), steady if compared to 2017, and confirms its policy of increasing its financial reserves.

'As in previous years, the quality of our financial management allows us to offer competitive rates to our clients while maintaining our policy of strengthening our financials. That policy of increasing financial reserves is crucial to maintain attractive rates in the years to come. It is the tangible expression of our mission as socially responsible and committed insurer to protect and enhance the assets of our clients in the long run', states Philippe Perret, Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Insurance.

Rates(1) credited to policyholders on guaranteed funds of main Life Insurance Savings policies:

  • Erable Essentiel: rate between 1.33% and 1.79%, depending on the policy's outstanding amount(2)
  • Sequoia: rate between 1.33% and 1.81%, depending on the policy's outstanding amount(2)
  • Ebene: rate of 1.80%
  • Ebene Private Banking: rate of 1.85%
  1. Average rate net of management fees and gross of social charges
  2. In accordance with the decrease of management policies fees

Press contacts:

Corentin Henry _ 01 58 98 01 75 _ corentin.henry@socgen.com
Valérie Loizillon_01 57 61 82 77_ valerie.loizillon@socgen.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 15:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
10:14aSOCIETE GENERALE : 2018 Credited rates for Sogecap's main guaranteed funds
PU
01/03SOCIETE GENERALE : 03.01.2019 Half-year statement on the liquidity agreement (PD..
PU
01/02SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $100,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) Stock
AQ
2018A euro curse? European banking stocks' lost decades
RE
2018SG AMERICAS SECURITIES LLC PURCHASE : Cvna)
AQ
2018GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Twitter, Nike, Danske Bank
2018SOCIETE GENERALE : Sale of the entire societe generale stake in la banque postal..
PU
2018SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Agrees to Sell Serbian Unit to OTP Bank
DJ
2018SOCIETE GENERALE : announces an agreement with a view to sell Societe Generale S..
PU
2018SOCIETE GENERALE : 19.12.2018 Amendment to the liquidity contract (PDF 225Ko)
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 310 M
EBIT 2018 7 336 M
Net income 2018 3 930 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,03%
P/E ratio 2018 6,01
P/E ratio 2019 5,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 22 957 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 43,8 €
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE2.14%26 278
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.14%335 068
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%267 560
BANK OF AMERICA3.81%250 851
WELLS FARGO4.06%224 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.47%221 098
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.