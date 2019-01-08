Societe Generale : 2018 Credited rates for Sogecap's main guaranteed funds

08/01/2019

In the current financial environment of persistently low interest rates, Sogecap, Societe Generale group's life insurance company and leading bancassurance player in France, discloses an average rate credited to policyholders on its guaranteed fund of 1.78%(1), steady if compared to 2017, and confirms its policy of increasing its financial reserves.

'As in previous years, the quality of our financial management allows us to offer competitive rates to our clients while maintaining our policy of strengthening our financials. That policy of increasing financial reserves is crucial to maintain attractive rates in the years to come. It is the tangible expression of our mission as socially responsible and committed insurer to protect and enhance the assets of our clients in the long run', states Philippe Perret, Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Insurance.

Rates(1) credited to policyholders on guaranteed funds of main Life Insurance Savings policies:

Erable Essentiel: rate between 1.33% and 1.79%, depending on the policy's outstanding amount (2)

Sequoia: rate between 1.33% and 1.81%, depending on the policy's outstanding amount (2)

Ebene: rate of 1.80%

Ebene Private Banking: rate of 1.85%



Average rate net of management fees and gross of social charges In accordance with the decrease of management policies fees

