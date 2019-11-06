Societe Generale : 3Q Profit Fell on Year

By Pietro Lombardi



Societe Generale SA's (GLE.FR) third-quarter net profit and revenue fell, while the bank strengthened its capital.

France's third-largest listed bank by assets had net profit of 854 million euros ($948.1 million) for the period, compared with EUR1.31 billion a year earlier, it said Wednesday.

Net banking income, the bank's top-line revenue figure, fell 8.4% to EUR5.98 billion.

The bank's core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, rose to 12.5% in September from 12% at the end of June.

The bank said it has reached its target of cutting EUR10 billion in risk-weighted assets at its global banking and investor solutions business.

