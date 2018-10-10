Log in
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (GLE)

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (GLE)
Societe Generale : Appointments of Cyril Paolantoni and Daniel Braun within the sector Corporate Finance teams

10/10/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking is pleased to announce the appointments of Cyril Paolantoni as co-head of the Consumer, Retail and Luxury within Corporate Finance and of Daniel Braun within the Diversified Industries' sector team.

Cyril Paolantoni will work alongside Frédéric Dubois, co-head of the Consumer, Retail and Luxury within Corporate Finance, focusing on the Consumer Goods' industry, excluding food and beverages. Having more than 12 years of experience in the sector, his remit will be to further develop strategic sector dialogue with clients in the industry, specifically on Consumer Durables (Home Equipment) and Non-Food Consumer Goods (Personal Care).
Based in Paris, Cyril reports to Sylvain Mégarbané, Global Head of Corporate Finance and to Luis Vaz Pinto, Global Deputy Head of Corporate Finance. His appointment is effective from 17 September.

Daniel Braun is appointed as a sector banker within the Diversified Industries team where he will take on the responsibility for clients across the Capital Goods and Metal sectors. He will also be instrumental in developing our industrial and automotive coverage effort in German-speaking countries by leveraging on his local experience.
Based in London, Daniel reports to Patrick Perreault, Global Head of Diversified Industries within the Corporate Finance business. His appointment is effective from 3 September.

These senior appointments illustrate the bank's strategy to further strengthen its sector expertise to support its clients. Having deep understanding of the evolution and challenges of each industry enables Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking to further enhance the strategic dialogue with its clients and to propose an advisory and financing offering adapted to their specific needs.

_ Biographies attached in the .pdf

Press contacts:
London: Carole Bishop - +44 207 762 5499 - carole.bishop@socgen.com - @SG_presse
Paris: Fanny Rouby - + 33 1 57 29 11 12 - fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 14:02:05 UTC
