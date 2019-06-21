Log in
Societe Generale : Appointments within the Group

06/21/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Sadia Ricke is appointed Deputy Chief Risk Officer for the Group as of 1 September 2019. She remains a member of Societe Generale's Group Management Committee. She will report to Sylvie Rémond, Chief Risk Officer of Societe Generale.

With a 25-year career in the Group spanning Paris, Hong Kong and London, Sadia has developed solid experience in corporate and investment banking, and particularly in structured finance and risk management activities. For the past two years, as Societe Generale Country Head for the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sadia has notably helped to develop Societe Generale's domestic client franchise and led the Group's project to prepare its readiness for Brexit. Her experience and competences will be instrumental in continuing to reinforce the management and control of risks at the Bank.

Christophe Lattuada is appointed Group Country Head for the United Kingdom and Ireland as of 1 September 2019. He will also be CEO of Societe Generale London Branch*. Based in London, he will report to Séverin Cabannes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale.

Christophe was Head of Strategy & Corporate Development for the Global Banking & Investor Solutions division before becoming Head of Prime Services. His qualities and his in-depth knowledge of all the Group's business lines will be an asset to coordinate the development of the Bank in the UK and in Ireland, where Societe Generale has a longstanding presence serving its local and international clients. In the UK, Societe Generale offers Global Banking & Investor Solutions including private banking, as well as specialised financial services including vehicle and equipment finance.

* Subject to regulatory approval

Press contact:

In Paris: Corentin Henry +33 (0)1 58 98 01 75 corentin.henry@socgen.com
In London: Carole Bishop +44 20 7762 5499 carole.bishop@socgen.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 09:49:03 UTC
