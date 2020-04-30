Log in
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Societe Generale : Equity trading wipeout pushes SocGen into the red

04/30/2020 | 03:42am EDT
The logo of Societe Generale is seen on the headquarters at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

By Maya Nikolaeva

Societe Generale posted a surprise first-quarter loss on Thursday after hiking provisions for bad loans and suffering a revenue wipeout at its equity trading division amid market volatility caused by the coronavirus.

Sales from trading shares slumped 99% to 9 million euros (7.86 million pounds) hit by cancelled dividends, increased hedging costs and a counterparty default, contributing to a 537 milion euro loss at the French lender's corporate and investment bank.

The weak performance is in stark contrast to European banks, which on average posted a 20% gain in share trading, according to analysts at Jefferies, and is a blow for Chief Executive Frederic Oudea, who has focused SocGen on equities and related derivatives.

SocGen is one of the biggest players in dividend futures and structured products, which are derivatives linked to shares and coprorate payouts - both of which have nosedived amid the coronavirus crisis.

Overall, SocGen said revenues fell 16.5% in the first quarter to 5.17 billion euros, while its net loss amounted to 326 million euros versus a 686 million euros profit a year ago. Underlying net income was down 90.8% to 98 million euros.

The bank hiked its provisions against loan losses to 820 million euros in the first quarter from 264 million a year earlier as it braced for coronavirus-led defaults and two fraud cases, it said.

"I'm not surprised by credit provisions because I think consensus was too optimistic, but the investment bank was really disappointing and two fraud cases certainly do not look good," Jerome Legras, managing partner at Axiom Alternative Investments said.

Shares in the bank slid 5% in early trade.

The bank, which has already been exiting less profitable businesses and has been cutting costs, said there would be an additional cost reduction of between 600 and 700 million euros in 2020.

Oudea said that bank was confident in the "the robustness of our capital and risk profile". SocGen said on Wednesday it would publish its first quarter results the following day. It had originally been set to report on May 6.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk and Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Kim Coghill and Carmel Crimmins)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 479 M
EBIT 2019 6 831 M
Net income 2019 2 872 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 14,1%
P/E ratio 2019 4,71x
P/E ratio 2020 7,92x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 13 260 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Nathalie M. Rachou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-49.68%14 394
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.80%298 088
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%255 229
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.17%214 979
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%204 748
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%135 095
