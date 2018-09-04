Societe Generale: Erratum - Update of the information related to investigations by U.S. authorities

REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 4th September 2018

Erratum: Update of the information related to investigations by U.S. authorities

In the context of the investigation by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York, the New York County District Attorney's Office, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the New York State Department of Financial Services (the "U.S. Authorities"), regarding certain U.S. dollar transactions processed by Société Générale involving countries that are the subject of U.S. economic sanctions (the "U.S. Sanctions Matter"), Societe Generale has entered into a phase of more active discussions with these U.S. authorities with a view to reaching a resolution of this matter within the coming weeks.

Within the provision for disputes amounting to EUR 1.43 billion, approximately 1.1 billion* in Euro equivalent is allocated to the U.S. Sanctions Matter, in accordance with IFRS standards. At this stage, Société Générale expects that the amount of the penalties in the U.S. Sanctions Matter will be almost entirely covered by the provision for disputes allocated to this matter.

* the version of this press release published on 3 September 2018 at 6 pm erroneously mentioned an amount of 1.2 billion in Euro equivalent.

