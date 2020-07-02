Societe Generale : Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale
0
07/02/2020 | 12:05pm EDT
Paris La Défense, 02 July 2020
Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale
Under the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 30 June 2020: ·33,500 shares ·3,950,544.00 €
As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 31 December 2019, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account: ·0 share ·4,976,456.00 €
The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 1st January to 30st June 2020 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Société Générale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.
DATE
NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
QUANTITY OF SALE
TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
02/01/2020
6
6
3 000
3 000
94 520,00
94 640,00
03/01/2020
51
31
12 500
12 500
390 480,50
391 467,51
06/01/2020
60
35
13 500
13 500
415 077,50
416 292,50
07/01/2020
1
2
500
500
15 575,00
15 600,00
08/01/2020
21
19
5 001
5 001
156 912,26
157 439,90
09/01/2020
77
32
19 000
13 000
604 750,03
414 577,50
10/01/2020
70
20
19 500
12 500
615 835,01
395 569,95
13/01/2020
27
4
6 500
2 000
203 537,50
63 070,00
14/01/2020
24
66
10 000
20 500
312 507,52
644 938,03
15/01/2020
49
0
11 000
0
341 530,00
0
16/01/2020
27
0
7 500
0
230 037,51
0
17/01/2020
34
31
7 000
10 500
214 397,57
324 725,00
20/01/2020
3
1
1 000
1 000
30 405,00
30 650,00
21/01/2020
13
13
3 500
5 000
106 334,33
152 792,50
22/01/2020
15
0
4 000
0
120 897,50
0
23/01/2020
7
5
3 000
1 500
90 395,00
45 810,00
24/01/2020
34
81
9 500
17 500
288 042,50
535 807,42
27/01/2020
17
0
2 000
0
59 472,50
0
28/01/2020
6
4
1 000
1 500
29 590,01
45 020,00
29/01/2020
6
11
2 500
2 500
74 655,00
75 165,00
30/01/2020
4
0
2 000
0
58 815,00
0
31/01/2020
12
0
2 500
0
73 182,50
0
01/2020
564
361
146 001
122 001
4 526 949,74
3 803 565,31
03/02/2020
5
0
1 000
0
29 285,02
0
04/02/2020
0
16
0
4 750
0
141 080,00
05/02/2020
0
69
0
20 250
0
611 300,01
06/02/2020
15
21
6 000
6 000
183 340,00
184 000,52
07/02/2020
61
28
11 000
11 000
333 073,65
334 622,50
10/02/2020
35
8
9 500
3 000
288 760,01
91 650,00
11/02/2020
11
31
3 000
9 500
90 867,51
288 985,00
12/02/2020
4
13
4 000
4 000
125 830,00
125 900,00
DATE
NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
QUANTITY OF SALE
TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
13/02/2020
8
4
2 500
2 500
78 375,00
78 550,00
14/02/2020
21
16
6 000
3 500
191 022,50
111 630,00
17/02/2020
0
9
0
2 500
0
79 915,00
18/02/2020
27
13
8 000
4 000
255 262,51
127 960,00
19/02/2020
18
10
6 000
6 000
190 822,51
191 842,50
20/02/2020
40
11
9 000
2 000
283 861,54
63 640,00
21/02/2020
34
17
10 500
6 500
324 392,50
202 167,96
24/02/2020
30
0
12 500
0
376 350,01
0
25/02/2020
22
0
6 000
0
175 592,50
0
02/2020
331
266
95 000
85 500
2 926 835,26
2 633 243,49
Total S1/2020
895
627
241 001
207 501
7 453 785,00
6 436 808,80
Due to the market environment linked to the health crisis, all operations within the liquidity agreement were suspended as of 26 February 2020.