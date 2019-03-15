Societe Generale : REACTION SOCIETE GENERALE FOLLOWING THE THRESHOLD CROSSING OF GENERALI SHAREHOLDING

Log in
0
03/15/2019 | 07:09am EDT

In the framework of its market activities, Societe Generale has crossed the 5% threshold both upwards and downwards the capital and voting rights of Generali, respectively on 7 March 2019 and on 11 March 2019.

These flows result from classic transactions linked to the hedging of operations carried out in the framework of market activities.
These are not at all related to any strategic position by the Bank on Generali shares.

As per legal requirements, Societe Generale has notified the regulators about these moves.

Press contacts:
Antoine Lhéritier _ +33 1 42 13 68 99 _ antoine.lheritier@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby _ + 33 1 57 29 11 12 _ fanny.rouby@socgen.com
@SG_presse

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 11:08:04 UTC
