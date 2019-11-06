Log in
Societe Generale : Results at September 30th 2019

0
11/06/2019 | 01:10am EST

SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN THE CAPITAL RATIO (CET1 AT 12.5%)
- Increase in CET1 of 46 basis points to 12.5% vs. June 30th, 2019, nearly 250 basis points above regulatory requirements (Maximum Distributable Amount). The Tier 1 ratio stands at 15.2%
- Organic capital generation amounting to 28 basis points in 9M 19, including a dividend provision of EUR 1.65 per share (corresponding to 75% of EUR 2.20 per share)
- Target of reducing Global Banking & Investor Solutions' risk-weighted assets by EUR 10 billion achieved
- Finalisation of the disposals of Societe Generale Serbia, Societe Generale Montenegro and Mobiasbanca Societe Generale for an impact of +10bp in Q3 19, taking the cumulative impact of the finalised disposals to +38bp
- Increase in the leverage ratio to 4.4%
- Tangible net asset value up 7.9% vs. September 30th, 2018 (tangible net asset value per share: +1.9%)

SATISFACTORY PROGRESS IN THE ADAPTATION OF THE BUSINESSES AND THE BUSINESS MODEL, RESILIENT PROFITABILITY (ROTE(1) OF 8.1% in 9M 19)
- Good level of profitability in French Retail Banking and International Retail Banking & Financial Services, within the target of 2020 objectives
- Execution of Global Banking & Investor Solutions' restructuring plan in line with objectives: increase in Structured Financing revenues, decline in Global Markets' revenues incorporating the effects of business closures
- Further decline in the Group's underlying operating expenses: -1.3%(1) in Q3 19 vs. Q3 18, -1.2%(1) in 9M 19 vs. 9M 18, with in particular an excellent performance in Global Banking & Investor Solutions (-3.1%(2) in 9M 19 vs. 9M 18)
- Cost of risk contained at 24 basis points in 9M 19 (26 basis points in Q3 19)
- Underlying Group net income of EUR 855m in Q3 19 and EUR 3,183m in 9M 19

SOCIETE GENERALE CONFIRMED AS A LEADING BANK IN COMBATING CLIMATE CHANGE
- No. 1 bank globally on Environmental issues and No. 6 across all CSR criteria (2019 RobecoSAM ranking)
- New objective for Societe Generale's contribution to the financing of the energy transition of
EUR 120 billion between 2019 and 2023

Fréderic Oudéa, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:
'Once again this quarter, we have achieved results very much in line with our objectives and priorities. In terms of capital, there was a further substantial increase in the CET1 ratio to 12.5%. Retail banking and financial services posted robust commercial and financial performances. Global Banking & Investor Solutions delivered resilient net income in an unfavourable environment, without yet benefiting from the positive effects of the ongoing restructuring which is ahead of its 2020 objectives. The cost of risk remained low for all the businesses, reflecting the quality of the loan portfolio. Finally, Societe Generale has confirmed its role as a committed and responsible player and leading international bank in terms of financing the energy transition. The Group, with the strong commitment of its teams, is confident of its ability to deliver, in an ever more restrictive environment in Europe.'

The footnote * in this document corresponds to data adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates.
(1) Underlying data. See methodology note 5 for the transition from accounting data to underlying data.
(2) Operating expenses restated for restructuring costs and integration costs in respect of EMC activities

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 06:09:05 UTC
