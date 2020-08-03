Log in
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/03 07:47:22 am
12.695 EUR   -2.23%
07:28aSociété Générale Retreats From Risky Structured Products
DJ
07:24aSOCIETE GENERALE : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Société Générale Retreats From Risky Structured Products

08/03/2020

By Pietro Lombardi and Patricia Kowsmann

French banking giant Société Générale SA, stung by coronavirus-related trading losses earlier this year, plans a retreat in its investment banking unit and posted a surprise loss Monday, even as rivals thrived on the increase in stock and bond trading.

While competitors such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have gained from customers moving their investments around to adapt to market shifts under the pandemic, Société Générale took losses in one of its specialties, creating and selling complex investment products.

The bank reported Monday a EUR1.26 billion ($1.48 billion) net loss for the period, compared with a profit of EUR1.05 billion a year earlier. Much of the loss was related to EUR1.33 billion in charges related to the reduction in value of its investment banking business and deferred tax assets that it no longer expects to recover.

Revenue from equities trading fell 80% in the second quarter from the year earlier, lagging rivals who showed gains in revenue or more modest declines.

Société Générale, in addition to being a major French retail bank, concentrates on producing and trading complex derivatives related to the stock market. It took major losses in the first quarter when the market panic related to the coronavirus pandemic upended trades in that business.

The bank said it had concluded a review and will cut back on risk-taking in such structured products tied to the performance of stocks and bonds. Lower risk-taking at its trading operations will mean it will be less likely to lose money when markets are dislocated. But will also result in a revenue decline of between EUR200 million to EUR250 million, it said.

Investment products tied to those structured trades promise investors high returns when markets were calm, and generate strong fees for the bank. But the wild and violent swings in markets in March and April left the bank exposed.

Société Générale has suffered most because companies canceled dividend payments to save money. Some of Société Générale's structured products are tied to shareholder payout.

The bank had been among the worst performing major bank stocks in Europe this year. Shares have fallen almost 60% since the beginning of the year and were down 3% Monday. Investors are deeply skeptical of its ability to generate profits and avoid trading losses. Its shares are valued at just 16% of book value, compared with 44% for rival BNP Paribas SA or 124% for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas SA, which also sells complex structured products to customers, reported strong second-quarter profits last week, attributing it to a diversified business model.

Société Générale's Chief Executive Frédéric Oudéa said business improved in the second half of the quarter when there was a rebound in activities from mid-May.

Net banking income, the bank's top-line revenue figure, fell almost 16% to EUR5.3 billion. Analysts had forecast a small profit and slightly higher revenue.

Like other European banks, Société Générale took substantial provisions for soured loans, as the impact of the coronavirus shutdowns rippled through the economy. It stowed away EUR1.28 billion for provisions, up from EUR314 million a year earlier.

Bank officials, however, said retail activity was back to normal in June after falling sharply during the lockdown in France.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at Pietro.Lombardi@dowjones.com and Patricia Kowsmann at patricia.kowsmann@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 2.68% 35.025 Real-time Quote.-35.42%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.39% 96.64 Delayed Quote.-30.67%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.14% 48.88 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -2.25% 12.694 Real-time Quote.-58.14%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.79% 197.96 Delayed Quote.-13.90%
Financials
Sales 2020 22 024 M 25 939 M 25 939 M
Net income 2020 127 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -390x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 11 032 M 13 051 M 12 993 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,99 €
Last Close Price 12,98 €
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-58.14%13 051
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.67%294 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%243 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%215 563
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 617
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.92%128 675
Categories
