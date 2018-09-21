Societe Generale : Securities Services mandated by First Private Investment Management KAG mbH for CrossWise solution

Societe Generale Securities Services GmbH (SGSS GmbH) in Germany has been mandated by First Private Investment Management to provide, via CrossWise, front, middle and back office services, as well as analytics and reporting.

First Private Investment Management benefits from the plug-and-play, modular CrossWise solution combining front to back solutions, created for asset managers to optimise their operating model and meet all regulatory constraints across all asset classes.

In addition, SGSS provides First Private Investment with its extended analytics and reporting services including performance measurement and risk analysis based on SGSS VIEW, its web based reporting portal.

SGSS was chosen for its proven expertise in handling sophisticated financial instruments such as OTC solutions and structured products, as well as its seamless CrossWise solution and experience in migrations requiring technical know-how.

Thorsten Wegner, COO and Partner at First Private Investment Management KAG mbH, says: 'Working with Societe Generale Securities Services allows us to focus on our core competencies, the development and implementation of active, quantitative multi-asset and absolute return investment strategies. SGSS has a strong understanding of our complex business and values stable, automated processes as much as we do. We also look forward to the further opportunities that CrossWise offers, such as the multi asset dealing desk services.'

Christian Wutz, Managing Director of SGSS GmbH and Head of Commercial, Marketing & Solutions for SGSS in Germany, adds: 'We are very pleased to support First Private, an expert in active and systematic asset management, and to offer them our expertise in investment services for asset managers. The development and expansion of CrossWise, as an optimal STP2 solution, plays an integral part in accompanying First Private.'

First Private Investment Management is an independent and partner-managed asset management boutique, operating globally. Based in Frankfurt, First Private has approximately 2.7 billion euros of assets under management (Figures: June 2018).

Societe Generale: Murray Parker +44 (0) 207 676 6771 - murray.parker@socgen.com First Private Investment Management: Thorsten Wegner +49 69 5050820 info@first-private.de

1 Click here to know more about CrossWise, a complete front to back solution

2 STP: Straight through processing