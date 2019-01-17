Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (GLE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Societe Generale : Shares Slide on Profit Warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 03:40am EST

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in France's Societe Generale SA France (GLE.FR) fell on Thursday after the bank issued a revenue warning for its Global Markets and Investor Services unit due to a challenging environment in global capital markets.

SocGen expects revenue in this business to fall by around 20% in the fourth quarter and by 10% for 2018. Market-weighted risks should increase significantly, too, the company said.

At GMT 0813, shares in SocGen traded 3.7% lower at EUR29.11 ($33.19).

Furthermore, the company said an exceptional charge of EUR240 million will be booked in its Corporate Centre in the fourth quarter due to a result of the IFRS 5 accounting of disposals by the group.

Taking into account both disposals and acquisitions, SocGen said its CET1 ratio, on a pro-forma basis, is expected to be between 11.4% and 11.6% as of the fourth quarter.

Analysts at Jefferies said the profit warning was likely to restart a debate on the company's low capital generation.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
04:10aSOCIETE GENERALE : Update on Q4 18 Group performance
PU
03:54aSoc Gen warning and Huawei frictions drive European shares down
RE
03:40aSOCIETE GENERALE : Shares Slide on Profit Warning
DJ
02:25aSOCIETE GENERALE : 17.01.2019 Update on Q4 2018 Group performance (PDF 202Ko)
PU
01:58aSOCIETE GENERALE : 4Q Performance Hit by Challenging Environment
DJ
01:57aSOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen's fourth-quarter results to be hit by tough market con..
RE
01:16aSOCIETE GENERALE : update on Q4 18 Group performance
GL
01/16SOCIETE GENERALE : Corporate & Investment Banking appoints new Head of UK Covera..
PU
01/16Deutsche Bank shares lifted by report regulators prefer European tie-up
RE
01/16French banks prepared to cope with all Brexit scenarios - FBF
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 293 M
EBIT 2018 7 329 M
Net income 2018 3 908 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,50%
P/E ratio 2018 6,43
P/E ratio 2019 6,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 24 407 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,2 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE8.59%27 795
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
BANK OF AMERICA7.75%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.