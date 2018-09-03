Societe Generale : SocGen Enters 'More Active Discussions' With U.S. Authorities on Pending Sanctions Dispute

By Pietro Lombardi



Societe Generale S.A. (GLE.FR) said Monday it "has entered into a phase of more active discussions" with U.S. authorities over an outstanding dispute regarding transactions that involve countries subject to sanctions.

The French bank expects the penalties related to the dispute "will be almost entirely covered" by the provisions it allocated to the issue.

SocGen's provision for litigation stands at about 1.43 billion euros ($1.66 billion), of which roughly EUR1.2 billion are allocated for this dispute.

