SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Societe Generale : SocGen Expects to Pay About $1.4 Billion in Penalties Tied to U.S. Sanctions

09/03/2018 | 11:17pm CEST

By Pietro Lombardi

Société Générale SA (GLE.FR) expects to pay roughly 1.2 billion euros ($1.39 billion) in penalties to settle an outstanding dispute with U.S. authorities over transactions that involve countries subject to sanctions.

The French bank said Monday that it "has entered into a phase of more active discussions" with U.S. authorities over the issue and that an agreement may come in the next weeks.

France's third-largest listed bank by assets expects the penalties related to the dispute to be "almost entirely covered" by the provisions it allocated to the issue.

SocGen's provision for disputes stands at about 1.43 billion euros after it booked a 200 million-euro provision for litigation in the second quarter. Of that sum, roughly 1.2 billion euros is allocated for its current dispute, SocGen said.

The dispute is related to "certain U.S. dollar transactions processed by Société Générale involving countries that are the subject of U.S. economic sanctions," according to the statement.

The bank didn't specify the countries involved in the transactions, and couldn't immediately be reached for further comment.

In June, SocGen reached agreements with U.S. and French authorities regarding its alleged manipulation of Libor rates and transactions involving Libyan counterparts. As part of the agreements, the bank said it would pay roughly $1.3 billion in penalties.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at Pietro.Lombardi@dowjones.com

