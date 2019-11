By Max Bernhard



Societe Generale SA (GLE.FR) on Wednesday named Gaelle Olivier as the new chief executive of Societe Generale Asia Pacific, replacing Hikaru Ogata, who is leaving the bank.

The appointment is effective Jan.2, the company said.

Ms. Olivier will report to Deputy Chief Executive Officer Severin Cabannes and will join the group's management committee, SocGen said.

