Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Societe Generale : SocGen Posts Second Quarterly Loss in a Row on Soaring Provisions, Impairments -- Update

08/03/2020 | 02:45am EDT

--SocGen posted an unexpected quarterly loss amid soaring bad-loan provisions and impairments related to its trading operations

--The French bank swung to a net loss for the period of EUR1.26 billion

--The bank aims to cut costs at its trading operations by roughly EUR450 million by 2022-23

By Pietro Lombardi

Societe Generale SA vowed to cut costs at its trading business after the lender swung to an unexpected loss in the second quarter as it set aside more money for potential loan losses and posted writedowns related to its trading operations.

SocGen's provisions for soured loans increased more than fourfold, mirroring a trend seen at other U.S. and European banks bracing for the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. France's third-largest listed bank by assets stowed away 1.28 billion euros ($1.51 billion) for provisions, up from EUR314 million a year earlier.

Results were also dragged by impairments related to its global markets and investor services business, which includes fixed-income and stock trading. The lender posted charges of around EUR1.33 billion, of which EUR684 million was goodwill impairment.

The bank said Monday that it will cut costs at its trading operations by roughly EUR450 million by 2022-23, but that it wants to keep a strong position in equity structured products. However, the restructuring will hit revenue at the business, seen declining by EUR200 million to EUR250 million.

The move comes after another difficult quarter for stock trading, with equities revenue down 80%. Companies that canceled dividend payments because of the coronavirus dealt a EUR200 million blow at its structured product operations. "These activities saw a gradual recovery from mid May," it said. The weak performance in stock trading follows an even tougher first quarter, in which equities revenue collapsed.

Like other peers, fixed-income revenue rose significantly in the quarter, posting a 38% increase.

Net loss for the period was EUR1.26 billion compared with a profit of EUR1.05 billion a year earlier, the French bank said.

Net banking income, the bank's top-line revenue figure, fell almost 16% to EUR5.30 billion.

Analysts had forecast quarterly profit of EUR139 million on revenue of EUR5.45 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by FactSet.

SocGen said it expects cost of risk for the year to be at the bottom of its 70 basis points to 100 basis points guidance. Capital is seen at the top of the 11.5%-12% range. The bank targets underlying costs of about EUR16.5 billion for this year, down from EUR17.4 billion last year.

"While April and May were heavily impacted by the reduction in activity of numerous economies around the world, the rebound in activities from mid-May is very encouraging," Chief Executive Frederic Oudea said.

"The group is already working on new initiatives to build its next strategic stage."

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

Financials
Sales 2020 22 024 M 25 923 M 25 923 M
Net income 2020 66,6 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -148x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 11 032 M 13 051 M 12 985 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,99 €
Last Close Price 12,98 €
Spread / Highest target 119%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-58.14%13 051
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.67%294 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%243 013
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%215 563
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%184 617
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.92%128 675
