Société Générale

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (GLE)
My previous session
News 
News

Societe Generale : SocGen Sells Majority Stake in Moldovan Business to OTP

02/06/2019 | 02:47am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Societe Generale SA (GLE.FR) is selling its majority stake in Moldova's Mobiasbanca Societe Generale to OTP Bank (BISI.RS).

The deal, the financial details of which weren't disclosed, will negatively affect the French bank's results by 28 million euros ($32 million) for the last quarter of 2018, it said Wednesday. The amount is included in a previously announced EUR240 million exceptional charge for the quarter, the bank said.

It will also add one basis point to SocGen's core Tier 1 ratio.

The transaction, which is subject to approval by relevant authorities, should take place in the coming months, SocGen said.

The two banks also signed a cooperation agreement focused on services in different fields.

The deal represents another step in SocGen's strategy of optimizing capital and refocusing international retail banking activities in areas where it has "a critical size and high potential synergetic activities," Deputy Chief Executive Philippe Heim said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 141 M
EBIT 2018 7 195 M
Net income 2018 3 660 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,47%
P/E ratio 2018 5,86
P/E ratio 2019 5,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 21 054 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 38,5 €
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-6.33%23 985
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.79%346 674
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 964
BANK OF AMERICA17.21%279 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 207
WELLS FARGO6.47%230 937
