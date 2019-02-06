Societe Generale : SocGen Sells Majority Stake in Moldovan Business to OTP

By Pietro Lombardi



Societe Generale SA (GLE.FR) is selling its majority stake in Moldova's Mobiasbanca Societe Generale to OTP Bank (BISI.RS).

The deal, the financial details of which weren't disclosed, will negatively affect the French bank's results by 28 million euros ($32 million) for the last quarter of 2018, it said Wednesday. The amount is included in a previously announced EUR240 million exceptional charge for the quarter, the bank said.

It will also add one basis point to SocGen's core Tier 1 ratio.

The transaction, which is subject to approval by relevant authorities, should take place in the coming months, SocGen said.

The two banks also signed a cooperation agreement focused on services in different fields.

The deal represents another step in SocGen's strategy of optimizing capital and refocusing international retail banking activities in areas where it has "a critical size and high potential synergetic activities," Deputy Chief Executive Philippe Heim said.

