SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (GLE)
My previous session
Societe Generale : SocGen expects around $1.4 billion in U.S. sanctions penalties

09/03/2018 | 08:09pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows French bank Societe Generale headquarters buildings in La Defense near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Societe Generale expects penalties relating to its dispute with U.S. authorities over international sanctions violations to be close to 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) which would almost entirely be covered by provisions.

"Societe Generale expects that the amount of the penalties in the U.S. Sanctions Matter will be almost entirely covered by the provision for disputes allocated to this matter," the bank said in an update released on Monday.

The bank's provisions set aside to cover penalties related to legal disputes totals 1.43 billion euros.

Societe Generale, which has been dogged for more than a year by a series of costly legal disputes, said it expects the issue to be settled within the coming weeks.

The last case that remains to be settled relates to dollar transfers made on behalf of entities based in countries subject to U.S. economic sanctions.

Over 2017 and 2018, the bank has regularly raised the provisions set aside to cover potential losses related to the settlements. However, this is the first time the bank has given an estimate of the amount a settlement may reach.

In June, it agreed to pay $1.3 billion to authorities in the U.S. and France to end the disputes over transactions made with Libya and over the suspected rigging of Libor, a key interest rate used in contracts worth trillions of dollars globally.

As part of the process to settle the Libor case, the bank's deputy CEO in charge of investment banking activities Didier Valet left in March.

Societe Generale had already paid 963 million euros in mid 2017 to settle another dispute with the Libyan Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Goodman and Alexander Smith)

By Inti Landauro

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 019 M
EBIT 2018 7 104 M
Net income 2018 3 807 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,38%
P/E ratio 2018 7,69
P/E ratio 2019 7,03
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 28 471 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 45,0 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-18.14%33 024
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%278 772
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%238 080
