Societe Generale : SocGen posts second straight quarterly loss, as it readies trading business revamp

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SA (SocGen)
reported on Monday a 1.26 billion euro ($1.48 billion)
second-quarter loss, as it booked a writedown on the value of
its trading business that it seeks to revamp.
France's third-biggest bank by market capitalization said it
would reduce the risk profile of its trading unit in a shift
costing 200 million to 250 million euros in lost revenue, though
it pledged to maintain its equity structured products business.
SocGen has struggled to perform in businesses it wants to
keep, such as equities trading, in a blow to efforts of Chief
Executive Frederic Oudea to boost profitability.
It surprised investors with a first-quarter loss after
revenue was wiped out at its equity trading division due to the
coronavirus outbreak.
Second-quarter revenue fell 80% in equity trading, and rose
38% in fixed income trading.
"The Group will continue to adapt its activities to the new
post-COVID crisis environment, extending in particular the
efforts to reduce costs," Oudea said in a statement on Monday.
SocGen's investment bank has been traditionally weighted
toward equities trading than fixed income, and for decades has
been a top player in equity derivatives belying its relatively
small size. It had an over 10% market share in equity structured
products in 2015-2018, SocGen said citing Coalition data.
SocGen on Monday said as a result of its review, it would
"maintain worldwide leadership in equity structured products"
and "derisk" auto-callable products while developing a new
generation of products.
Investors facing record-low yields have been increasingly
chasing higher returns via complex derivatives, such as
auto-callable notes, or autocalls. The activity is lucrative in
good times but can leave banks vulnerable to volatility and
increased hedging costs during times of crisis.
The bank said a review of the financial trajectory of its
Global Markets and Investors Services (GIMS) unit, which
includes fixed income and equity trading, led to the impairment
of related goodwill of 684 million euros and deferred tax assets
of 650 million euros.
SocGen reported a 15.7% drop in second-quarter revenue to
5.3 billion euros, versus the 5.44 billion euro average of five
analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.8491 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Christopher Cushing)