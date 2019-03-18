Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Societe Generale : SocGen reshuffles management after audit chief retires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 01:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the French bank Societe Generale is seen in front of the bank's headquarters building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale has reshuffled part of its top management after the retirement of Jean-Marc Giraud as head of inspection and audit, it said on Monday.

Pascal Auge, who heads global transaction and payment services, will replace Giraud on Nov. 1, with Alexandre Maymat taking over Auge's job on Sept. 1 to allow for a transition period, the bank said.

Maymat, who is at the helm of Societe Generale's operations in Africa, the Mediterranean and French overseas territories, will be replaced by Laurent Goutard, the current head of SocGen's French retail banking operations.

Long-time employee Marie-Christine Ducholet will replace Goutard on June 1. Since 2017 she has been head of client relations for domestic retail operations.

The bank's board of directors, meanwhile, has asked shareholders to back CEO Frederic Oudea for another four-year term.

Auge, Maymat, Goutard and Ducholet will all be part of the group's management committee.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
02:05pSOCIETE GENERALE : 18.03.2019 Registration Document 2019 (PDF 2754Ko)
PU
01:32pFrance tells banks to boost capital buffer
RE
01:31pSOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen reshuffles management after audit chief retires
RE
12:55pSOCIETE GENERALE : Appointments within the Group Management Committee
PU
08:28aSOCIETE GENERALE : to Confirm CEO, Deputies for 4 Year
DJ
08:25aBOARD OF DIRECTORS AND GENERAL MANAG : proposals to renew directors and renewal ..
PU
03/15SOCIETE GENERALE : Reaction societe generale following the threshold crossing of..
PU
03/15SocGen Not Targeting Strategic Position in Generali
DJ
03/14SOCIETE GENERALE : Creation of a Global Alliance for Smart Cities in Africa to p..
PU
03/13SOCIETE GENERALE : Mathieu Vedrenne appointed Head of Societe Generale Private B..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 24 970 M
EBIT 2019 7 065 M
Net income 2019 3 527 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,01%
P/E ratio 2019 6,52
P/E ratio 2020 6,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 22 052 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 32,1 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-1.89%24 972
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.