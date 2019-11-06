Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
Societe Generale : SocGen's restructuring dents third-quarter results but lifts capital buffer

11/06/2019 | 01:01am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French bank Societe Generale is pictured at a bank buidling in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France's third-largest listed bank, reported a 34.8% drop in quarterly net profit, marked by weakness in its trading and investment banking business.

Chief Executive Frederic Oudea cited progress in his efforts to overhaul the balance sheet, having exited private banking in Belgium, cut 23 branches in French retail networks and freed up capital at its corporate and investment bank.

SocGen reported a third-quarter net profit of 854 million euros ($945.7 million) on Wednesday, down from 1.31 billion euros for the same period in 2018.

That compared with expectations for a figure closer to 967 million euros, according to a Reuters survey of four analysts.

The bank continued deleveraging by reducing risk-weighted assets, which could allow it to use the funds to support business or return some of the money to shareholders. Its common-equity tier-one ratio - a key measure of financial health - rose to 12.5 percent at the end of September from 12% at the end of June.

($1 = 0.9030 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by GV De Clercq and Stephen Coates)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 588 M
EBIT 2019 6 895 M
Net income 2019 3 002 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,88%
P/E ratio 2019 7,45x
P/E ratio 2020 6,65x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 22 915 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 27,76  €
Last Close Price 26,97  €
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-3.06%25 366
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.96%404 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.49%295 219
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.31%292 115
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.67%225 425
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.93%209 611
