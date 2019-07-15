Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Société Générale : Sued Over Seized Cuban Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

By Mengqi Sun

The grandchildren of the founders of a Cuban bank sued French bank Société Générale SA under a newly revived provision of a U.S. law that permits legal action by U.S. citizens or entities against companies doing business on property confiscated by the Cuban government.

The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Florida, is among the latest since the U.S. lifted the suspension of a provision of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act.

Javier Lopez, a partner at law firm Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton PA in Miami who serves as one of the lawyers representing the 14 grandchildren in the case, said his clients are seeking $792 million in damages from Société Générale.

Société Générale didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Carlos and Pura Nuñez started and owned Cuban bank Banco Nuñez before its assets, including physical branches, were confiscated and absorbed into state-owned bank Banco Nacional de Cuba in 1960, according to the complaint. Their heirs allege that Société Générale benefited from their family's property by dealing with Banco Nacional de Cuba, according to the complaint.

Société Générale allegedly conducted and concealed transactions between Cuban banks, including Banco Nacional de Cuba, and foreign operations through a series of credit facilities between 2000 and 2010, according to the complaint.

Write to Mengqi Sun at mengqi.sun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
05:41pSOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : Sued Over Seized Cuban Bank
DJ
12:56pSOCIETE GENERALE : Enters Exclusive Talks With Promontoria MMB for Sale of SGBA
DJ
12:36pSOCIETE GENERALE : and PROMONTORIA MMB enter into exclusive discussions for the ..
PU
07/10SOCIETE GENERALE : sued for $792 million by heirs of Cuban bank seized by Castro
RE
07/10SOCIETE GENERALE : Family Sues Societe Generale in Florida Over Cuban Business T..
DJ
07/10SOCIETE GENERALE : success of the inaugural Positive Impact covered bond issuanc..
PU
07/10MSCI : Lyxor launches Europe's first Emerging Markets ex-China ETF
AQ
07/09Casino's parent Rallye shares slump after court backs SocGen
RE
07/04SOCIETE GENERALE : and Wavestone reward three startups for the Banking Cybersecu..
PU
07/04SOCIETE GENERALE : Appointments within the board of directors of Sogecap
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 622 M
EBIT 2019 6 742 M
Net income 2019 3 073 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,34%
P/E ratio 2019 6,24x
P/E ratio 2020 5,42x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 19 205 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 28,8  €
Last Close Price 22,8  €
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-18.30%21 312
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.11%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA19.52%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.78%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.56%200 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About