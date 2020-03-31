Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Societe Generale : The combined General Meeting of 19 May 2020 shall be held without the physical presence of its shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

On 31 March 2020, by audioconference, the Board of directors of Société Générale SA have decided that the combined (ordinary and extraordinary) General Meeting of May 19, 2020 shall be held at 4 PM without the physical presence of its shareholders given the measures limiting public gatherings due to the health status in France.

This decision stems from article 4 of ordinance N ° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 relating to the holding of General Meetings, taken by the Government by virtue of the authorization conferred on it by the Emergency Law March 23, 2020 to address the covid-19 epidemic.

The date, time and place of the General Meeting as decided by the Board of Directors during its meeting of 5 February 2020 remain valid. The convening brochure which will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) will provide all the useful information on the holding of the General Meeting of 19 May 2020 and the conditions and methods for the shareholders to participate. These terms will be communicated on 10 April 2020, once they have been finalized by the Board of Directors.

In this context of health crisis, Societe Generale will be particularly careful with regard to the respect of the shareholders'rights and will look after the quality of the shareholder dialogue in particular via the vote by postal voting form, or the vote by Internet (VOTACCESS) and the procedure of the written questions.

Societe Generale already invites its shareholders to regularly connect to the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the company's website www.societegenerale.com which will be updated on the decisions taken and recalls that, as every year, the General Meeting will be broadcast on the company's website.

Press contacts:
Antoine Lhéritier +33 (0)1 42 13 68 99 antoine.lheritier@socgen.com
Corentin Henry +33 (0)1 58 98 01 75 corentin.henry@socgen.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 19:00:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
03:40pNATIXIS : SocGen, Natixis skip 2019 dividends, may consider payments in second h..
RE
03:01pSOCIETE GENERALE : The combined General Meeting of 19 May 2020 shall be held wit..
PU
02:51pSOCIETE GENERALE : Board of Directors meeting of March 31st, 2020
PU
02:01pSOCIETE GENERALE : The combined General Meeting of 19 May 2020 shall be held wit..
GL
01:53pSOCIETE GENERALE : Board of Directors meeting of March 31st, 2020
AQ
03/30Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators
RE
03/27ECB tells euro zone banks to skip payouts as virus hits economy
RE
03/25Mortgage-Market Slump Weighs on Banks -- WSJ
DJ
03/24CORONAVIRUS CRISIS : Societe Generale makes available loans with the French stat..
PU
03/24Citi Could Be Stuck With Troubled Casino Loan as Mortgage Market Seizes Up
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 479 M
EBIT 2019 6 831 M
Net income 2019 2 872 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 14,3%
P/E ratio 2019 4,65x
P/E ratio 2020 4,42x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 13 041 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 26,53  €
Last Close Price 15,44  €
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Nathalie M. Rachou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-50.23%14 470
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.93%287 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.95%256 685
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.65%202 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.42%192 294
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.69%135 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group