SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (GLE)
Societe Generale : Update on Q4 18 Group performance

01/17/2019 | 04:10am EST

• Q4 18 Group performance affected by IFRS 5 accounting of disposals and a challenging environment in global capital markets
• The Board of Directors of Societe Generale intends to propose a stable dividend for 2018 (EUR 2.20 per share) and has decided to propose to shareholders the option of a dividend payment in shares
• Pro forma* Group CET1 ratio expected between 11.4% and 11.6% as of Q4 18

As a result of the IFRS 5 accounting of disposals implemented by the Group, including the previously announced sales of Societe Generale Serbia and of the Group's stake in La Banque Postale Financement, an exceptional charge of ca. EUR -240 million will be booked in the Corporate Centre in Q4 18.

The challenging market environment in global capital markets is expected to result in a decline in Global Markets and Investor Services revenues of approximately -20% in Q4 18 vs. Q4 17 and of approximately -10% in 2018 vs. 2017, as well as a significant increase in market risk weighted assets. The performance of all the activities within International Retail Banking and Financial services as well as the Financing and Advisory businesses are expected to be solid in Q4 18. French Retail Banking performance is expected to be in line with guidance.

2018 Group cost of risk is expected to be within the 20-25bp range, as per Group guidance.

The Board of Directors of Societe Generale intends to propose a stable dividend for 2018 (EUR 2.20 per share) and has decided to propose to shareholders the option of a dividend payment in shares.

Taking into account signed transactions (both disposals and acquisitions) and this decision of the Board of Directors, the Group CET1 ratio on a pro forma basis* is expected to be between 11,4% and 11,6% as of Q4 18, in line with its 12% CET1 target in 2020.

(*) Pro forma of signed transactions (disposals and acquisitions), which are expected to generate ca. +26bp of CET1, and assuming 50% of the 2018 dividend is paid in shares (ca. +24bp of CET1)

Press contacts:
Antoine Lhéritier _+33 1 42 13 68 99_ antoine.lheritier@socgen.com
Pascal Hénisse _+33 1 57 29 54 08 _ pascal.henisse@socgen.com
Corentin Henry _ +33 1 58 98 01 75 _ corentin.henry@socgen.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 09:08:14 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 293 M
EBIT 2018 7 329 M
Net income 2018 3 908 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,50%
P/E ratio 2018 6,43
P/E ratio 2019 6,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 24 407 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,2 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE8.59%27 795
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.16%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.13%269 697
BANK OF AMERICA7.75%258 800
WELLS FARGO3.45%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.16%222 947
