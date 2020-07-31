Societe Generale : Valérie Zerlini appointed Head of Global Transaction Banking

Societe Generale announces the appointment of Valérie Zerlini as Head of Global Transaction Banking for Switzerland, effective as of August 1st, 2020.

In her new role, Valérie Zerlini's main objective will be to further strengthen Societe Generale's Global Transaction Banking franchise and to foster local synergies and cooperation with the Global Banking and Investor Solutions activities.

Based in Zurich, Valérie Zerlini will report to Anne Marion-Bouchacourt, Group Country Head for Switzerland and CEO of SG Zurich1, and to Philippe Penichou, Head of Cash Management International Network. Valérie replaces Bart de Boer who, after 4 years in Zurich, is appointed Head of Cash Management for Societe Generale in the Netherlands.

Anne Marion-Bouchacourt comments: 'I am delighted with the appointment of Valérie Zerlini as Head of Global Transaction Banking in Switzerland. Her expertise will be a key asset to further develop our Transaction banking activities in the country. We support locally large and medium size Corporates, on a daily basis in their domestic as well as international operations, thanks to the Societe Generale's presence in more than 60 countries.'

Societe Generale's Global Transaction Banking provides Corporate clients with an integrated range of services designed to facilitate business transactions with value-added banking solutions, particularly in the areas of payments and liquidity management, international trade finance and factoring.

Established in Switzerland since 1897, Societe Generale has developed in the country a vast range of integrated services and tailored solutions in corporate and investment banking, private banking, asset management, securities services, global transaction & payment services, equipment financing (Societe Generale Equipment Finance) and vehicle fleet management (ALD Automotive).

Press contacts:

Societe Generale: Adeline Charlès +41(0)22 819 02 19 adeline.charles@socgen.com

Voxia communication: Thomas Ammann +41(0)43 344 98 46 thomas.ammann@voxia.ch