Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Societe Generale : Valérie Zerlini appointed Head of Global Transaction Banking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 09:17am EDT

Societe Generale announces the appointment of Valérie Zerlini as Head of Global Transaction Banking for Switzerland, effective as of August 1st, 2020.

In her new role, Valérie Zerlini's main objective will be to further strengthen Societe Generale's Global Transaction Banking franchise and to foster local synergies and cooperation with the Global Banking and Investor Solutions activities.

Based in Zurich, Valérie Zerlini will report to Anne Marion-Bouchacourt, Group Country Head for Switzerland and CEO of SG Zurich1, and to Philippe Penichou, Head of Cash Management International Network. Valérie replaces Bart de Boer who, after 4 years in Zurich, is appointed Head of Cash Management for Societe Generale in the Netherlands.

Anne Marion-Bouchacourt comments: 'I am delighted with the appointment of Valérie Zerlini as Head of Global Transaction Banking in Switzerland. Her expertise will be a key asset to further develop our Transaction banking activities in the country. We support locally large and medium size Corporates, on a daily basis in their domestic as well as international operations, thanks to the Societe Generale's presence in more than 60 countries.'

Societe Generale's Global Transaction Banking provides Corporate clients with an integrated range of services designed to facilitate business transactions with value-added banking solutions, particularly in the areas of payments and liquidity management, international trade finance and factoring.

Established in Switzerland since 1897, Societe Generale has developed in the country a vast range of integrated services and tailored solutions in corporate and investment banking, private banking, asset management, securities services, global transaction & payment services, equipment financing (Societe Generale Equipment Finance) and vehicle fleet management (ALD Automotive).

Press contacts:
Societe Generale: Adeline Charlès +41(0)22 819 02 19 adeline.charles@socgen.com
Voxia communication: Thomas Ammann +41(0)43 344 98 46 thomas.ammann@voxia.ch

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 13:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
09:22aEXIT FROM COAL SECTOR : new measures effective now
PU
09:17aSOCIETE GENERALE : Valérie Zerlini appointed Head of Global Transaction Banking
PU
02:44aBNP Paribas beats profit forecasts on thriving investment bank
RE
07/30SOCIETE GENERALE : and Amundi announce the signature of a new partnership agreem..
PU
07/30SocGen to open up its retail networks to more asset managers
RE
07/30EU banking watchdog sounds warning note on leveraged loans
RE
07/30Free lunch! Bosses lure bankers back where they can see them
RE
07/30French restaurant chain Buffalo Grill secures 65 million euro loan
RE
07/29SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : half-yearly earnings release
07/24SOCIETE GENERALE : DBRS Morningstar Assigns Ratings to aZul Master Credit Cards ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 024 M 26 063 M 26 063 M
Net income 2020 66,6 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -150x
Yield 2020 3,72%
Capitalization 11 192 M 13 182 M 13 244 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 138 000
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,99 €
Last Close Price 13,17 €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Jean-Bernard Lévy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-57.53%13 875
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.40%295 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%243 648
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.47%215 216
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.26%187 370
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.32%128 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group