Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

(GLE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Societe Generale : and PROMONTORIA MMB enter into exclusive discussions for the acquisition of Société Générale de Banque aux Antilles by PROMONTORIA MMB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

Societe Generale and Promontoria MMB today announced they have entered into exclusive discussions for the acquisition by Promontoria MMB of the shares of Société Générale de Banque aux Antilles (SGBA), a fully-owned subsidiary of Societe Generale SA.

Operating in Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guyana, SGBA offers a wide range of banking services to retail customers (daily banking, credit, savings and insurance), professionals (daily banking, credit, savings, treasury solutions, advisory and insurance) and corporates (day-to-day banking, financing, investment solutions, international operations, insurance). SGBA today owns five branches and three corporate business centers that serve approximately 17,000 clients.

Promontoria MMB offers retail financing solutions in metropolitan France (intermediated loan consolidation) under the My Money Bankbrand and operates in these niche segments with significant market shares. Promontoria MMB is also active in real estate lending and specialized financing for corporates under the My Partner Bank brand.
For nearly 60 years, the Group has been a key player in the financing of the real economy (auto financing, consumer credit) in overseas territories through its local subsidiaries in French Guyana, Martinique, Guadeloupe (Somafi-Soguafi), Reunion (Sorefi) and New Caledonia (Socalfi).

This project is part of the implementation of Societe Generale's 'Transform to Grow' strategic plan, which aims at refocusing the Group on markets and activities where it has a leading position with potential for synergies and profitable growth.

An information and consultation procedure is currently under way with the relevant staff representative bodies.

Press contacts :

Societe Generale : Corentin HENRY_ +33 1 58 98 01 75_corentin.henry@socgen.com
My Money Bank : Guillaume RAINEAU_ +33 1 58 13 29 53_guillaume.raineau@mymoneybank.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 16:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
12:56pSOCIETE GENERALE : Enters Exclusive Talks With Promontoria MMB for Sale of SGBA
DJ
12:36pSOCIETE GENERALE : and PROMONTORIA MMB enter into exclusive discussions for the ..
PU
07/10SOCIETE GENERALE : sued for $792 million by heirs of Cuban bank seized by Castro
RE
07/10SOCIETE GENERALE : Family Sues Societe Generale in Florida Over Cuban Business T..
DJ
07/10SOCIETE GENERALE : success of the inaugural Positive Impact covered bond issuanc..
PU
07/10MSCI : Lyxor launches Europe's first Emerging Markets ex-China ETF
AQ
07/09Casino's parent Rallye shares slump after court backs SocGen
RE
07/04SOCIETE GENERALE : and Wavestone reward three startups for the Banking Cybersecu..
PU
07/04SOCIETE GENERALE : Appointments within the board of directors of Sogecap
PU
07/04BNP Paribas to source Asia stock research from Morningstar, cut analyst jobs
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 24 622 M
EBIT 2019 6 742 M
Net income 2019 3 073 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,37%
P/E ratio 2019 6,22x
P/E ratio 2020 5,40x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 19 133 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 28,8  €
Last Close Price 22,7  €
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-18.30%21 312
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.11%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA19.52%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.78%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.56%200 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About