Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (GLE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Societe Generale : announces the acquisition of Treezor and accelerates its open innovation strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:07pm CEST

- Treezor is one of France's pioneering Banking-as-a-Service platforms, providing services across the entire payment chain through API to many innovative financial-sector companies
- This acquisition is part of Societe Generale Group's 'Transform to Grow' strategy
- It will enhance the Group's capabilities to deliver innovative services and products to its clients with increased time to market
- It reinforces Societe Generale's position as one of the leading partners for Fintechs and financial institutions

Founded in 2015, Treezor provides real-time core-banking system, payment, KYC and personalised card program. Treezor has developed an innovative payment platform in collaboration with its clients (retailers, neo-banks, client to client and crowdfunding platforms) via APIs. Treezor is an electronic money issuer with payment services accredited by the French regulator (ACPR), a principal member of the Mastercard network and part of the SEPA network. The company offers services to 30 licensed and unlicensed Fintechs. Over the past two years, Treezor grew to manage up to €3 billion in transaction flow annually and issued 300,000 payment cards.

This acquisition is subject to approval by the ACPR. It will enable the Group to provide innovative services for its clients and support the development of Fintechs and neo-banks.

Societe Generale will provide Treezor and its 30 employees with expertise and an industrial capacity to complement the range of services offered by Treezor (BtoBtoC), by providing payment, currency and credit services. Societe Generale will support Treezor's international development.

Societe Generale will be able to reduce Time to Market when developing new services for its clients, supported by the innovative and agile system of Treezor.

Societe Generale was the first French bank to purchase a Fintech when it acquired Fiducéo in 2015, and more recently, Lumo. The Bank is pursuing its open innovation strategy based on close partnerships with Fintech ecosystems across the globe.

'This acquisition is part of our open innovation strategy and collaboration between Fintechs and banks. Societe Generale will support the growth of Treezor's clients and the transaction will foster the collaboration between our businesses and Fintechs', says Claire Calmejane, Chief Innovation Officer, Societe Generale.

'The strength of our value proposition is our ability to anticipate our clients' needs with a particular focus on the Fintech market. This partnership with Societe Generale will consolidate our leading position in Europe and support our ambition to address even the most demanding projects. This development will increase our offer and our capacity to industrialise', says Eric Lassus, CEO of Treezor.

Treezor was born from the meeting of Grégoire Bourdin, Eric Lassus and Xavier Labouret, and teams from investment company BJ Invest, specialist in digital payments. https://www.treezor.com/en/societe

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 14:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
04:07pSOCIETE GENERALE : announces the acquisition of Treezor and accelerates its open..
PU
02:21pSOCIETE GENERALE : SG Americas Securities Charged for Improper Handling of ADRs
AQ
09/26Brexit and Brazil to test Orcel's skills at Santander, M&A in focus
RE
09/26SOCIETE GENERALE : SEC Issues Administrative Proceeding Involving SG Americas
AQ
09/25SOCIETE GENERALE : SG Americas Securities Charged for Improper Handling of ADRs
AQ
09/25SOCIETE GENERALE : Securities Services Launches 'D-View', a Fund Distribution An..
AQ
09/24SOCIETE GENERALE : Securities Services launches “D-View”, a fund dis..
PU
09/21SOCIETE GENERALE : Securities Services mandated by First Private Investment Mana..
PU
09/20SOCIETE GENERALE : Top French court throws out latest appeal by SocGen rogue tra..
RE
09/19KOMGO SA : Industry players and banks join forces to launch blockchain platform ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/04SocGen expects U.S. sanctions penalties 
08/24Unicredit reportedly hires adviser for possible merger with SocGen 
08/11Societe Generale Still Treading Water And Going Nowhere Fast 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 019 M
EBIT 2018 7 156 M
Net income 2018 3 826 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,92%
P/E ratio 2018 8,29
P/E ratio 2019 7,66
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 30 757 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 45,7 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-11.36%35 997
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%391 173
BANK OF AMERICA2.07%306 340
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.06%284 881
WELLS FARGO-10.57%261 179
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.16%233 079
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.