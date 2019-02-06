Log in
Societe Generale : announces the sale of its majority stake in Mobiasbanca Societe Generale (Moldova) to OTP Bank

02/06/2019 | 02:50am EST

Societe Generale has entered into an agreement to sell its majority stake in Mobiasbanca Societe Generale (Moldova) to OTP. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the coming months, subject to receipt of clearances from the relevant local banking, antitrust and market (*) authorities.

The transaction is expected to have a positive impact on the Group's CET1 ratio of around 1 basis point and to reduce the Group's risk weighted assets by around EUR 400m. The transaction will have an impact of around -28 MEUR on the Group's 4th quarter 2018 earnings mainly due to goodwill impairment. This impact is embedded in the exceptional charge of ca. EUR -240 million disclosed in the press release published on January 17th.

Furthermore, Societe Generale and OTP Bank signed a cooperation agreement that encompasses the provision of mutual services in various fields (including but not limited to investment banking, capital markets, financing, cash and liquidity management services). Hungary is part of this cooperation agreement; Bulgaria and Croatia will join shortly. Albania, Serbia and Moldova will be part of it after the closing of the transactions.
Philippe Heim, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Group in charge of International Retail Banking activities, Financial Services and Insurance, comments: 'Through the sale of Mobiasbanca, Societe Generale takes a further step in its' Transform to Grow' strategic plan by optimising capital and refocusing its international Retail banking activities on geographies where it has a critical size and high potential synergetic activities. We're pleased to announce the signature of the cooperation agreement with OTP, which will allow us to provide mutual services to our corporate clients in the region'.

(*) National Commission for Financial market of the Republic of Moldova

Press contacts:
Pascal Hénisse +33 (0)1 57 29 54 08 pascal.henisse@socgen.com

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 07:49:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 141 M
EBIT 2018 7 195 M
Net income 2018 3 660 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,47%
P/E ratio 2018 5,86
P/E ratio 2019 5,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 21 054 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 38,5 €
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-6.33%23 985
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.79%346 674
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 964
BANK OF AMERICA17.21%279 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 207
WELLS FARGO6.47%230 937
