Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Société Générale    GLE   FR0000130809

SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE (GLE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Societe Generale : becomes the first foreign bank to issue TWD denominated Positive Impact Bonds in Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

Societe Generale is pleased to announce it has become the first foreign bank to be granted approval by the Financial Supervisory Commission, Republic of China (Taiwan), to issue TWD denominated Positive Impact Bonds in Taiwan.

Priced 2nd October, the proceeds of the issuance will be used to fund renewable energy projects in Taiwan, including the successful project financing of the Formosa 1 Offshore Wind Project2, Taiwan's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm. This bond is aligned with the Green Bond Taiwanese requirements and with the Positive Impact Bond principles launched in Paris along with United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP)3. Societe Generale guarantees a high standard of transparency for the transaction, thanks to a strong follow-up of the eligible assets and its characteristics.

The total issue size of TWD 1.6 billion is split into three tranches (5-year: TWD 900 million, 10-year: TWD 500 million, 15-year: TWD 200 million), at respective coupon rates of 0.85%, 1.12% and 1.63%. Societe Generale's Taipei Branch received a long-term rating of twAA+ from Taiwan Ratings.

This landmark Positive Impact Bond issuance will be supporting the sustainability-related actions from the Taiwanese government to accelerate the use of green energy. Taiwan has set itself a target to increase the share of renewables in electricity generation to 20% by 2025, which will include the installation of 5.5GW of offshore wind capacity, placing it at the forefront of offshore wind development in Asia Pacific.

Hikaru Ogata, CEO of Societe Generale in Asia Pacific commented: 'With this first TWD denominated Positive Impact Bond issued by a foreign bank in Taiwan, Societe Generale demonstrates its continued commitment to contributing to the financing of a more sustainable economy with the best available Environmental and Social standards. By leveraging its structuring and distribution expertise, the bank supports the local development of the sustainable bond market, thus enabling its clients to access capital markets as an additional funding source alongside bank lending.'

As a pioneer in the definition of the UNEP's Positive Impact Finance initiative, Societe Generale is committed to developing innovative sustainable and positive impact funding solutions for its clients4. The Bank has set itself the objective to contribute to raising €100 billion in financing for the energy transition by 2020, with more than 50% having already been achieved this summer.

In the Asia Pacific region, Societe Generale has established itself as a leading player in the renewable energy space, having played key roles for a number of impactful projects, including the Bulgana Green Power Hub and Beryl Solar Farm projects in Australia, the Hasang Hydroelectric Power Plant in Indonesia, the Sanchuan Energy's hydro power project in China.

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 15:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
05:53pSOCIETE GENERALE : becomes the first foreign bank to issue TWD denominated Posit..
PU
04:03pSOCIETE GENERALE : Appointments of Cyril Paolantoni and Daniel Braun within the ..
PU
12:58pECAC40 AWARDS 2018 : Societe Generale ranked number one for its digital maturity
PU
10/09SOCIETE GENERALE : Yann Sonnallier appointed global Head of Aviation Finance
PU
10/01SOCIETE GENERALE : Best French Bank in RobecoSAM’s CSR ranking
PU
10/01SOCIETE GENERALE : Launch of Global Markets Incubator, an incubator dedicated to..
PU
09/30SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rig..
CO
09/30SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rig..
CO
09/27Brexit and Brazil to test Orcel's skills at Santander, M&A in focus
RE
09/27SOCIETE GENERALE : announces the acquisition of Treezor and accelerates its open..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/04SocGen expects U.S. sanctions penalties 
08/24Unicredit reportedly hires adviser for possible merger with SocGen 
08/11Societe Generale Still Treading Water And Going Nowhere Fast 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 25 019 M
EBIT 2018 7 156 M
Net income 2018 3 826 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,22%
P/E ratio 2018 7,89
P/E ratio 2019 7,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 29 287 M
Chart SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Duration : Period :
Société Générale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 45,5 €
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frédéric Oudéa Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Bini Smaghi Chairman
Philippe Amestoy Head-Operations & Transformation
William Kadouch-Chassaing Group Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Goncalves Head-Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE-15.80%33 715
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.09%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA2.54%299 448
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%274 546
WELLS FARGO-11.77%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%218 466
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.