--Societe Generale is set to cut around 1,600 jobs as part of a restructuring plan aimed at boosting profitability, France's Les Echos reports, citing unnamed union sources.

--Around 1,200 of the cuts will come from the bank's corporate and investment banking arm, BFI, while around 750 positions in France will be eliminated, Les Echos says.

Full story in French: bit.ly/2OXKbJo

