SOCO International : ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS AND NOTICE OF MEETING

4 April 2019

SOCO International plc

('SOCO' or the 'Company')

Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of Meeting

The Annual Report & Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 and a Shareholder Circular, which includes Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting, are now available on the Company's website and can be accessed via www.socointernational.com.

The 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Clifford Chance LLP, 10 Upper Bank Street, London E14 5JJ on 23 May 2019 at 12.30 p.m.

Paper copies of the above two documents are available on request from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office at 48 Dover Street, London W1S 4FF, United Kingdom. Paper copies of the above two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, have been mailed to those shareholders having elected to receive paper copies.

In accordance with LR 9.6.1, copies of the above two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism's website, http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

This dissemination announcement is based upon the Company's announcement of Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 made on 6 March 2019 with the addition of information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule (DTR) 6.3.5R set out below in the Appendix.

