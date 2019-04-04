Log in
SOCO INTERNATIONAL PLC

(SIA)
SOCO International : ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS AND NOTICE OF MEETING

0
04/04/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

4 April 2019

SOCO International plc
('SOCO' or the 'Company')

Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of Meeting

The Annual Report & Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 and a Shareholder Circular, which includes Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting, are now available on the Company's website and can be accessed via www.socointernational.com.

The 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of Clifford Chance LLP, 10 Upper Bank Street, London E14 5JJ on 23 May 2019 at 12.30 p.m.

Paper copies of the above two documents are available on request from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office at 48 Dover Street, London W1S 4FF, United Kingdom. Paper copies of the above two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, have been mailed to those shareholders having elected to receive paper copies.

In accordance with LR 9.6.1, copies of the above two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism's website, http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

This dissemination announcement is based upon the Company's announcement of Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 made on 6 March 2019 with the addition of information required by Disclosure and Transparency Rule (DTR) 6.3.5R set out below in the Appendix.

For further information, please contact:

SOCO International plc

Tony Hunter, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7603 1515

Disclaimer

Soco International plc published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 255 M
EBIT 2019 83,7 M
Net income 2019 34,4 M
Finance 2019 28,2 M
Yield 2019 7,18%
P/E ratio 2019 14,01
P/E ratio 2020 10,94
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 301 M
Chart SOCO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
SOCO International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOCO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,14 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Story President, CEO & Executive Director
Rui Manuel Cabeçadas C. de Sousa Non-Executive Chairman
Antony Wayne Maris Chief Operating Officer
Janice Margaret Brown Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & MD
António Vítor Martins Monteiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOCO INTERNATIONAL PLC1.47%304
CNOOC LTD20.39%83 606
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.07%76 788
EOG RESOURCES INC.7.71%56 230
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.55%50 242
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.36%33 542
