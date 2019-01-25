SOCO International : DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

25 January 2019

SOCO International plc ('SOCO' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

Notification of Transactions of Director

The Company was notified on 25 January 2019 that, on the same day, Jann Brown, the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, bought 12,266 SOCO International plc ordinary shares of £0.05 each ('Shares') at a purchase price of £0.704 per Share. The Shares were purchased on the open market pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 9 February 2017.

Following this transaction, which represents 0.004% of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding shares held in treasury), Jann Brown holds 369,325 Shares, representing 0.111 % of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding shares held in treasury).

For further information, please contact:

SOCO International plc

Tony Hunter, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7603 1515

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

a) Name JANN BROWN

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SOCO INTERNATIONAL PLC

b) LEI 549300DDKLXYLLO4N524

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.05 EACH

Identification code GB00B572ZV91

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £0.704

Volume(s) 12,266

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 12,266

- Price £8,635.26

e) Date of the transaction

25/01/2019

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON