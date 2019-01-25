Log in
SOCO International : DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

01/25/2019 | 06:04pm EST

25 January 2019

SOCO International plc ('SOCO' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

Notification of Transactions of Director

The Company was notified on 25 January 2019 that, on the same day, Jann Brown, the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, bought 12,266 SOCO International plc ordinary shares of £0.05 each ('Shares') at a purchase price of £0.704 per Share. The Shares were purchased on the open market pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 9 February 2017.

Following this transaction, which represents 0.004% of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding shares held in treasury), Jann Brown holds 369,325 Shares, representing 0.111 % of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding shares held in treasury).

For further information, please contact:
SOCO International plc
Tony Hunter, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7603 1515

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
a) Name JANN BROWN

2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SOCO INTERNATIONAL PLC
b) LEI 549300DDKLXYLLO4N524

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF £0.05 EACH

Identification code GB00B572ZV91

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) £0.704
Volume(s) 12,266

d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 12,266
- Price £8,635.26

e) Date of the transaction
25/01/2019

f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, XLON

Disclaimer

Soco International plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 23:03:01 UTC
