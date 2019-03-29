SOCO International : MERLON ACQUISITION UPDATE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

CAPITALISED TERMS DEFINED IN THE CIRCULAR HAVE THE SAME MEANING WHEN USED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, UNLESS OTHERWISE DEFINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

29 March 2019

SOCO International plc

('SOCO' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'SOCO Group')

PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF MERLON:

SATISFACTION OF REGULATORY CONDITIONS

SOCO is pleased to announce the satisfaction of the regulatory conditions to its proposed acquisition (the 'Proposed Transaction') of Merlon Petroleum El Fayum Company ('Merlon'), following receipt of the approval of the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on 28 March 2019. SOCO shareholder approval of the Proposed Transaction was received at the general meeting convened for that purpose on 21 December 2018.

In accordance with the terms of the sale and purchase agreement for the Proposed Transaction, SOCO now expects completion to occur on 2 April 2019. A further update will be provided to the market at that time.

