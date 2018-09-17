SOCO International : New Debt Facility Signed

SOCO announces that it has signed a new US$125 million Reserve Based Lending Facility ('RBL') secured against the Group's producing assets in Vietnam. In addition to the committed US$125 million, a further US$125 million is available on an uncommitted 'accordion' basis. The RBL has a five year term and matures in September 2023.

The proceeds of the RBL will be available for general corporate purposes including for funding acquisitions in line with the Group's strategic growth plan.

The facility has been arranged and underwritten by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. Evercore acted as financial adviser to the Company and Clifford Chance as the Company's legal adviser. Herbert Smith Freehills advised the banks.

Ed Story, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'We are pleased to have concluded this financing transaction, and to have received such strong interest in the bank market and firm support from our new lenders.

The combination of existing cash, the new credit facility and the cash flow from our producing assets in Vietnam ensures that we are funded to take advantage of acquisition opportunities in line with our strategy of creating a full-cycle E&P company with a diversified portfolio.'

NOTES TO EDITORS

SOCO is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in London and traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company has field development, exploration and production interests in Vietnam.

SOCO holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1, which is operated by the Hoang Long Joint Operating Company. Block 16-1 is located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam.

SOCO holds a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2, which is operated by the Hoan Vu Joint Operating Company. Block 9-2 is located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam.

SOCO holds a 70% interest in and is designated operator of Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam.

