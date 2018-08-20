Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Sodastream International Ltd    SODA   IL0011213001

SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD (SODA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 09:54am CEST

By Saabira Chaudhuri

PepsiCo Inc. has agreed to buy home-carbonation company SodaStream International Ltd. for $3.2 billion, the latest move by the cola giant to diversify away from sugary sodas and salty snacks.

Israel-based SodaStream is a leading maker of countertop water-carbonation machines. Its devices let people carbonate tap water and other beverages at home by filling a reusable bottle. The Nasdaq-listed company has in recent years focused on promoting itself as a maker of homemade sparkling water instead of a maker of homemade soda.

Pepsi previously has test-sold its cola with SodaStream machines in a few dozen stores, at the time describing the experience as a learning opportunity.

Its deal to buy SodaStream comes as consumers shift away from sugary soft drinks toward bottled water and then flavoring it with an array of syrups. More broadly, big brands are losing shelf space to smaller, trendier entrants and established players are scrambling for growth.

Under outgoing Chief Executive Indra Nooyi Pepsi has expanded far beyond its cola roots, into hummus, kombucha and other healthier products, although results have been mixed. The company has set a target for sales growth of nutritious products to outpace the rest of the portfolio by 2025.

Pepsi sells the Aquafina water brand in the U.S. and earlier this year launched a new brand of sparkling water called Bubly.

Sparkling water has grown far more strongly than the overall bottled water category, clocking volume growth of 38% last year up from 35% in 2016 according to data from industry tracker Beverage Marketing Corp. That compares with 7% growth for the overall packaged-water industry, down from 9% in 2016.

Growth is being driven by a continued move away for carbonated soft drinks that use sugar or sweeteners and toward healthier, low-calorie drinks that lack artificial ingredients, say analysts. By contrast still, bottled water -- a much bigger category -- has seen sales slow amid competition from sparkling water, tea, coffee and other beverages.

Monday, Pepsi said buying SodaStream would give the Israeli company the muscle it needs to expand geographically while helping it accelerate its research and development.

The countertop carbonation-machine maker is widely accepted to have invented the notion of make-it-at-home soda and has roots going back to 1903 when it was founded in London by a gin distiller.

In early years it was marketed to Britain's upper class, and was reportedly a favorite of the royal household. But home carbonation of tap water eventually took off and the company's heyday came in the 1970s and 1980s, reaching 10 million U.K. homes, alongside a marketing catch phrase "Get Busy With the Fizzy."

A series of changes of ownership, which included Reckitt & Coleman and Cadbury Schweppes, grounded momentum. Eventually the company was bought by Soda-Club, its Israeli distributor. Then private equity took a controlling interest, appointed Daniel Birnbaum -- previously the Israel CEO of U.S.-based sports-apparel giant Nike Inc. -- as CEO, and listed the stock in 2010. SodaStream now has 2,000 employees.

Earlier this month SodaStream reported its revenue had climbed 31% to $171.5 million for the quarter to June 30, while net income jumped 82%. The company described the quarter as its best ever, saying sales of sparkling water maker units increased 22% to over one million as its machines reach more households and concerns about single-use plastic mount. Soda Stream machines come with a reusable plastic or glass carbonation bottle, which the company estimates helps consumers save up to 1000 bottles and cans a year -- and a refillable gas cylinder.

In Western Europe, where SodaStream makes the majority of its sales, a backlash against single-use plastic has taken hold in countries like the U.K. Monday, Pepsi said buying SodaStream helps it find "new ways to reach consumers beyond the bottle."

Write to Saabira Chaudhuri at saabira.chaudhuri@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR -0.84% 308.4 End-of-day quote.-21.88%
PEPSICO 0.62% 114.96 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.36% 47960 Delayed Quote.94.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL L
09:54aPepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal -- Update
DJ
09:31aPepsi Continues Move Away From Sugary Drinks With SodaStream Deal
DJ
09:07aPepsiCo to buy Israel's SodaStream in $3.2 billion deal
RE
09:00aCorrection to PepsiCo, SodaStream Article
DJ
08:59aPepsiCo to buy Israel's SodaStream in $3.2 billion deal
RE
08:48aPepsiCo Buys SodaStream in Deal Valued at $3.2Bln
DJ
08:01aSODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL : PepsiCo Enters Into Agreement To Acquire SodaStream I..
PR
08/02TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : SodaStream International and Molson Coors..
AC
07/27SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD : half-yearly earnings release
05/15SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL : Takes Its Hat Off In Celebration Of HRH Prince Harry ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:31aPepsiCo to buy SodaStream for $3.2B 
08/09Investing Is About Who To Believe - Cramer's Mad Money (8/8/18) 
08/01SodaStream International (SODA) CEO Daniel Birnbaum on Q2 2018 Results - Earn.. 
08/01Midday Gainers / Losers (08/01/2018) 
08/01CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (08/01/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 512 M
EBIT 2017 64,8 M
Net income 2017 56,3 M
Finance 2017 33,3 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 52,79
P/E ratio 2018 48,86
EV / Sales 2017 5,37x
EV / Sales 2018 5,00x
Capitalization 2 783 M
Chart SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Sodastream International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 64,1 $
Spread / Average Target -51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Birnbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley B. Stern Chairman
Daniel Erdreich Chief Financial Officer
David Morris Independent Director
Lauri A. Hanover External Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SODASTREAM INTERNATIONAL LTD94.64%2 783
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)1.57%198 186
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC51.22%32 816
COCA-COLA HBC7.98%12 302
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-12.55%12 271
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-8.14%11 663
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.