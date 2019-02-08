Brumadinho Minas Gerais dam Tragedy in Brazil : statement from Sodexo

February 08, 2019

Following the dam collapse on 25 January at the Vale mine near the Brazilian town of Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state, we are saddened to confirm the loss of three of our colleagues who worked at the Vale mine restaurant. The authorities continue their search for the missing, including six other Sodexo employees. Since the accident, Sodexo has been supporting the families of our missing colleagues. Sodexo is working closely with local authorities and will confirm further information as it becomes available.

Sodexo Chairwoman Sophie Bellon and CEO Denis Machuel said: 'Our hearts and our thoughts go out to the family of our colleague, as they do to the families of our employees who are still missing, and all those who have lost loved ones in this terrible disaster. We salute the courage and dedication of the rescue workers. We and the Sodexo community feel immense solidarity with our Brazilian family - our colleagues, clients, suppliers, and those they hold dear -- in this tragic time.'