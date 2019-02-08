Log in
Brumadinho Minas Gerais dam Tragedy in Brazil : statement from Sodexo

02/08/2019 | 04:14am EST

February 08, 2019

Following the dam collapse on 25 January at the Vale mine near the Brazilian town of Brumadinho, Minas Gerais state, we are saddened to confirm the loss of three of our colleagues who worked at the Vale mine restaurant. The authorities continue their search for the missing, including six other Sodexo employees. Since the accident, Sodexo has been supporting the families of our missing colleagues. Sodexo is working closely with local authorities and will confirm further information as it becomes available.

Sodexo Chairwoman Sophie Bellon and CEO Denis Machuel said: 'Our hearts and our thoughts go out to the family of our colleague, as they do to the families of our employees who are still missing, and all those who have lost loved ones in this terrible disaster. We salute the courage and dedication of the rescue workers. We and the Sodexo community feel immense solidarity with our Brazilian family - our colleagues, clients, suppliers, and those they hold dear -- in this tragic time.'

Sodexo SA published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 09:14:00 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 21 264 M
EBIT 2019 1 199 M
Net income 2019 751 M
Debt 2019 1 212 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 18,45
P/E ratio 2020 17,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 13 867 M
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Machuel Chief Executive Officer
Sophie Clamens Chairman
Marc Rolland Group Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Bellon Chairman-Emeritus
Robert Baconnier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SODEXO5.07%15 721
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.91%85 622
COMPASS GROUP PLC6.55%34 794
DARDEN RESTAURANTS9.39%13 492
WHITBREAD5.87%11 609
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION--.--%6 691
