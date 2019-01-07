Log in
SODEXO: CONDITIONS FOR OBTAINING THE DOCUMENTS PREPARED FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JANUARY 22, 2019

01/07/2019 | 09:41am EST

REGULATED INFORMATION

Conditions for obtaining or consulting the documents prepareD for THE COMBINED shareholders' Meeting of January 22, 2019

Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 7, 2019 - The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of SODEXO will be held at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the Auditorium of La Seine Musicale - 1 Ile Seguin - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

The prior notice of this Shareholders' Meeting, including the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on November 23, 2018 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO-French bulletin of legal notices) in accordance with article R.225-73 of the French Commercial Code. The convening notice has been published in the BALO and the legal newspaper Les Petites Affiches on January 7, 2019. The conditions for participating and voting at this Shareholders' Meeting are included in the above-mentioned notices.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders' Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulation. In particular, information referred to by article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the website www.sodexo.com.

By accessing www.sodexo.com, you can also view a live webcast of the Shareholders' Meeting and consult the Fiscal 2018 Registration Document (filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers - French financial markets Authority - on November 22, 2018 and including information provided by article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2018)
20.4 billion euro in consolidated revenues
460,000 employees
19th largest employer worldwide
72 countries
100 million consumers served daily
12.9 billion euro market capitalization (as of January 4, 2019)


Virginia Jeanson
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com 		 


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sodexo via Globenewswire
