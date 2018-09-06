Sodexo Capital Markets Day: “Unlocking our Potential – Accelerating Growth”

September 06, 2018

Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, will today hold a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in Paris.

During the event, Sodexo Group CEO Denis Machuel will present his strategic agenda to return the Group to deliver market-leading growth. The Group plans to deliver organic revenue growth above 3% by fiscal 2020, and then return sustainably to an underlying operating profit margin above 6%.

Sodexo's Capital Markets Day will feature a series of presentations by executive and operational management to provide greater insight into:

Sodexo's strong positions in significant and growing addressable markets;

How the Group has successfully diversified from a pure food offering to an integrated services provider;

How Sodexo is reasserting its excellence in food services at the heart of its Quality of Life integrated services proposition;

How the Group is addressing specific areas of underperformance;

How the Group plans to simplify the organization to gain in focus and effectiveness;

How STEP* framework will strengthen the performance culture; and

The four pillars of Sodexo's strategic agenda: Reinforcing client and consumer centricity; enhancing operational efficiency; nurturing talent and anchoring corporate responsibility.

Denis Machuel, Sodexo Group CEO said:

'I am very pleased to be hosting Sodexo's Capital Markets Day today. The leadership team will deliver a series of presentations to provide greater insight into our businesses, our distinct market segments, our strategy and our collective confidence in the outlook for the Group. We have clear action plans and execution capabilities in place and are highly focused on implementing our strategy to return the Group to sector-leading growth sustainably.'

Sodexo maintains its objectives for Fiscal 2018:

Organic revenue growth of between +1% and +1.5%, excluding the impact of the 53rd week in the US

Underlying operating profit margin around 5.7% excluding currency impact.

The day's presentations are available on Sodexo.com. The event replay will be accessible as of Friday September 7, 2018 on Sodexo.com.

Financial calendar

November 8, 2018 Annual Results - Fiscal 2018 January 22, 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2019

To read the full version of the press release, please download the PDF.