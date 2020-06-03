Log in
Sodexo : Catering Day Conference / Bank of America

06/03/2020 | 03:46am EDT

Fiscal 2020

First Half

Results

BofA Catering

Day 2020

June 8, 2020Bank of America

AGENDA

  • 1. First Half Fiscal 2020 highlights

  • 2. Financial Performance

  • 3. Review of Operations

    On-Site Services

    Benefits & Rewards Services

  • 4. COVID-19 update

  • 5. Appendices

Figures have beenprepared in thousands of euro and published in millions of euroPlease refer to Appendix 7 for AlternativePerformance Measuresdefinitions

2

Sodexo Fiscal 2020 First Half Results-Bofa Catering Day-June 8 - Bank of America

FIRST HALF FISCAL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

H1 ORGANIC GROWTH IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

First Half Fiscal 2020 highlights

Group

H1 FY2020

+3.2%

Organic growth

+5.9%

Published

On

-Sit

e Services

H1 FY2020+3.2%

-0.4%

NorthAmerica

+6.3% excl. North America

  • RWC contributing 80 bps to H1 growth

  • North America impacted by Healthcareand Sports & Leisure contract exits/losses

  • Solid momentum in Europe and rest of the world

Benefits

& R

ewards Services

H1 FY2020+4.0%

-3.1% Latin America

+9.5% Europe, USA, Asia

Continued strong growth in Europe

Latin America still impacted by negative trend in Brazil

4

Sodexo Fiscal 2020 First Half Results-Bofa Catering Day-June 8 - Bank of America

Please refer to Appendix 7 for Alternative Performance Measures definitions

OSS GROWTH INDICATORS

First Half Fiscal 2020 highlights

Client retention

0 bps

Comparable unit growth

+70 bps

Business development

-10 bps

97.8%

97.8%

H1 FY2020

H1 FY2019

+2.5%

+3.2%

H1 FY2019

H1FY2020

3.0%

2.9%

H1 FY2020

H1 FY2019

5

Sodexo Fiscal 2020 First Half Results-Bofa Catering Day-June 8 - Bank of America

Disclaimer

Sodexo SA published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 07:45:07 UTC
