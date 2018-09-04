Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sodexo    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO (SW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sodexo : Crèche Attitude significantly reinforces position with Crèches de France acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 08:21am CEST

Paris, 04 September 2018 - Crèche Attitude, a subsidiary of Sodexo Group, world leader in Quality of Life Services, accelerates its development in France with Crèches de France acquisition. The operation is part of an ambitious development strategy intended to strengthen its position as the go-to player in the private crèche sector.
Thanks to experience stretching back over fifteen years in caring for children from infants to pre-teens, Crèche Attitude is a major childcare player as part of the Personal and Home Services activity in Sodexo Group. The Crèche Attitude mission is to act on well-being at work and parents' quality of life by guaranteeing the best possible care for children and their families.

The acquisition of Crèches de France, founded and developed by Philippe Austruy, helps strengthen Crèche Attitude's geographic coverage particularly in Paris and the south of France. "The integration of the 97 crèches from Crèches de France rounds out our network, growing from 160 to 257 sites, while preserving the level of quality care we provide for children and their families", stated Marc Jouannic, Managing Director, Crèche Attitude.

"Both Crèche Attitude and Crèches de France pay special attention to the development of infants, to listening, kindness and availability for families, with maximum health and safety. This acquisition helps us strengthen our position in France with high-quality teams, but also and above all to always offer more value to our clients", stated Didier Sandoz, Chief Executive Officer, Sodexo Personal and Home Services.

Crèches de France teams have already begun integrating the Sodexo group to write a new page together in the history of our group in the crèche sector in France.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from food services, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 427,000 employees throughout the world.
Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2017)

20.7 billion euro in consolidated revenues

427,000 employees

19th largest employer worldwide

80 countries

100 million consumers served daily

12.5 billion euro in market capitalization (as of July 04, 2018)

 

 

About SIS Group

SIS Group, the end shareholder in Crèches de France, is a family-owned group founded by Philippe Austruy, entrepreneur and innovator initially in dependency markets where major private hospitalisation structures were established, followed in 2004 by infancy care in France under the Crèches de France brand and in the rest of Europe with a strong market presence in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg. SIS Group is also expanding operations in real estate, catering and vineyards.

Sodexo contacts

Media Investor relations
Laura Schalk
+33 1 57 75 85 69
laura.schalk@sodexo.com 		Virginia Jeanson
+33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com

SIS contacts

Image 7  
Simon Zaks
+33 1 53 70 74 63
szaks@image7.fr 		Julia Friedlander-Most
+33 1 53 70 74 62
jfriedlander@image7.fr


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sodexo via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SODEXO
08:21aSODEXO : Crèche Attitude significantly reinforces position with Crèches de Franc..
GL
08:21aSODEXO : Crèche Attitude significantly reinforces position with Crèches de Franc..
AQ
08/31SODEXO : Reduces capital by cancelling treasury stock
GL
08/30Sodexo appoints Angelo Piccirillo as Group General Counsel
GL
08/29SODEXO : recognized as Best Employer in the Philippines for 2018
AQ
08/29SODEXO : Meal card player sodexo expands into corporate gifting space
AQ
08/24SODEXO : Culp renovations continue, where will the Bucs eat?
AQ
08/24SODEXO : Marine recruit sues food vendor after contracting E. coli bacteria he s..
AQ
08/22SODEXO : Patio Dining, Creekstone Burger Company Among New Dining Features This ..
AQ
08/21SODEXO : Affiliate entegra Procurement Services Announces Strategic Partnership ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/05Sodexo ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/18ELIOR : An Easy Restructuring Story Trading At A Discount To Competitors 
05/03First Eagle Global Value Team Quarterly Commentary Q1 2018 
04/13Sodexo SA - A Resilient Consumer Discretionary Company 
04/12Sodexo ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 20 404 M
EBIT 2018 1 143 M
Net income 2018 680 M
Debt 2018 1 546 M
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 19,29
P/E ratio 2019 17,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 13 520 M
Chart SODEXO
Duration : Period :
Sodexo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SODEXO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 87,1 €
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Machuel Chief Executive Officer
Sophie Clamens Chairman
Marc Rolland Group Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Bellon Chairman-Emeritus
Robert Baconnier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SODEXO-20.00%15 694
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-6.93%72 109
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.84%34 031
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-3.13%27 014
DARDEN RESTAURANTS20.85%14 397
WHITBREAD14.53%10 934
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.