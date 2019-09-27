Sodexo : Disclosure of transactions carried out on 23 september 2019 as part of a share buyback program

REGULATED INFORMATION
DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2019 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
Issy les Moulineaux, September 27, 2019
Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 22 January 2019.
These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.
Information on these transactions are the following:
|Trading date
|LEI
|ISIN
|Volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average purchase price
(euros)
|Market
|23-Sep-19
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|19,850
|99.8631
|XPAR
|23-Sep-19
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|2,736
|99.8954
|CHIX
|23-Sep-19
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|1,976
|99.9318
|TRQX
|23-Sep-19
|969500LCBOG12HXPYM84
|FR0000121220
|2,000
|99.9324
|BATE
|Total
|26,562
Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) (https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html).
