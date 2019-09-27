Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sodexo    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sodexo : Disclosure of transactions carried out on 23 september 2019 as part of a share buyback program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 10:01am EDT

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2019 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Issy les Moulineaux, September 27, 2019

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 22 January 2019.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading dateLEIISINVolume
(number of shares)		Weighted average purchase price
(euros)		Market
23-Sep-19969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR000012122019,85099.8631XPAR
23-Sep-19969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212202,73699.8954CHIX
23-Sep-19969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212201,97699.9318TRQX
23-Sep-19969500LCBOG12HXPYM84FR00001212202,00099.9324BATE
      
  Total26,562  
      

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) (https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world. Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.


Key figures (as of August 31, 2018)
20.4 billion euro in consolidated revenues
460,000 employees
19th largest employer worldwide
72 countries
100 million consumers served daily
15 billion euro market capitalization (as of September 26, 2019)


Contacts

Analysts and InvestorsCorporate Legal Department
Virginia JEANSON
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com		Olivia GUILLAUME
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 85 90
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SODEXO
10:01aSODEXO : Disclosure of transactions carried out on 23 september 2019 as part of ..
GL
09/24SODEXO : first global food services company to connect its financing to action t..
GL
09/24SODEXO : Disclosure of transactions carried out on 16 to 20 september 2019 as pa..
GL
09/23CLIMATE ACTION : Sodexo confirms its 34% carbon emissions reduction target by 20..
GL
09/17SODEXO : Disclosure of transactions carried out on 9 to 13 september 2019 as par..
GL
09/16SODEXO : ranks best in class* for the 15th consecutive year on the prestigious D..
PU
09/16Sodexo ranks best in class* for the 15th consecutive year on the prestigious ..
GL
09/13SODEXO : Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program 6 september..
GL
09/10Sodexo launches new planet-friendly menus globally
GL
09/06EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Hold Near Month Highs
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 21 672 M
EBIT 2019 1 201 M
Net income 2019 670 M
Debt 2019 1 109 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 14 766 M
Chart SODEXO
Duration : Period :
Sodexo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SODEXO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 97,63  €
Last Close Price 101,40  €
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Machuel Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Bellon Chairman-Emeritus
Sophie Clamens Chairman
Pierre Henry CEO Sports & Leisure Worldwide Onsite Services
Nicholas Japy CEO-Energy & Resources Worldwide On Site Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SODEXO13.30%16 148
STARBUCKS CORPORATION39.44%107 491
COMPASS GROUP PLC25.45%40 576
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.16.60%14 301
WHITBREAD PLC-4.06%7 230
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC CO. LTD--.--%5 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group