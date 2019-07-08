Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sodexo    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sodexo : France's Sodexo warns of slower fourth-quarter growth after strong third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 01:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French food services group Sodexo said on Monday that sales growth accelerated in the third quarter but it warned that some contract losses in North America would weigh on fourth-quarter growth.

Sodexo, which is the world's second-largest catering company after Compass Group, now expects sales growth for the full year to be at the top-end of its guided range but underlying operating profit margin to be at the low end.

Third-quarter organic sales growth accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.6 percent in the second quarter, reflecting robust growth in all business segments and in North America.

For the full year ending Aug. 31, Sodexo now expects organic revenue growth of around 3%, at the high end of a guided range of 2-3% and an underlying operating profit margin of 5.5%, at the low end of a guided range of 5.5-5.7%.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC -0.85% 1922.5 Delayed Quote.16.52%
SODEXO 0.10% 104.3 Real-time Quote.16.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SODEXO
01:10aSODEXO : France's Sodexo warns of slower fourth-quarter growth after strong thir..
RE
01:01aSODEXO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2019 : Organic growth above expectations
GL
07/04SODEXO : Culinarians from across Canada join forces for Indigenous Inter-band Ga..
AQ
07/04SODEXO : Interim Report on Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux
GL
07/04SODEXO : Interim Report on Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux
AQ
06/27SODEXO : The U.S. Department of Transportation Awards a 15-Year Food Services an..
AQ
06/18SODEXO : completes a bond issue of 250 million pounds
GL
06/18SODEXO : Mikisew Group of Companies and Sodexo Canada Announce Joint Venture
AQ
06/11SODEXO : To lead older staff, young executive turns to reading
AQ
06/06SODEXO : Mackenzie Health and Sodexo Partner to Deliver Innovative Support Servi..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 21 652 M
EBIT 2019 1 184 M
Net income 2019 703 M
Debt 2019 1 174 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 21,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 15 199 M
Chart SODEXO
Duration : Period :
Sodexo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SODEXO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 97,8  €
Last Close Price 104  €
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Machuel Chief Executive Officer
Sophie Clamens Chairman
Marc Rolland Group Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Bellon Chairman-Emeritus
Robert Baconnier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SODEXO16.54%17 041
STARBUCKS CORPORATION36.32%106 331
COMPASS GROUP PLC16.52%38 135
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)16.03%38 135
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.21.88%15 205
WHITBREAD4.19%10 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About