Sodexo : Interim report on liquidity contract

REGULATED INFORMATION

INTERIM REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Issy les Moulineaux, July 16, 2020

Under the liquidity contract signed between Sodexo and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020:

181,586 shares

€ 15,367,275

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 7 273

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 8 337

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 907 505 shares for € 56 279 633

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 952 919 shares for € 59 657 934

Upon the implementation of the agreement with Exane BNP Paribas on March 16, 2020, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:

227,000 shares

€ 7,088,975

Under the prior liquidity contract signed between Sodexo and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account on December 31, 2019:

35,000 shares

€ 22,813,948.03



Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,828

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,946

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 448,803 shares for € 45,383,006.71

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 443,803 shares for € 45,591,422.20

