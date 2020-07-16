Log in
Sodexo : Interim report on liquidity contract

07/16/2020 | 09:32am EDT

REGULATED INFORMATION

INTERIM REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Issy les Moulineaux, July 16, 2020

Under the liquidity contract signed between Sodexo and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020:

  • 181,586 shares
  • € 15,367,275

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 7 273
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 8 337
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 907 505 shares for € 56 279 633
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 952 919 shares for € 59 657 934

Upon the implementation of the agreement with Exane BNP Paribas on March 16, 2020, the following assets were booked on the liquidity account:

  • 227,000 shares
  • € 7,088,975

Under the prior liquidity contract signed between Sodexo and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account on December 31, 2019:

  • 35,000 shares
  • € 22,813,948.03

                   
Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 1,828
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 1,946
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 448,803 shares for € 45,383,006.71
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 443,803 shares for € 45,591,422.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI.


Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)
22 billion euro in consolidated revenues
470,000 employees
19th largest employer worldwide
67 countries
100 million consumers served daily
9.5 billion euro market capitalization (as of July 15, 2020)


   Contacts

Analysts and InvestorsCorporate Legal Department
Virginia JEANSON
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com		Olivia GUILLAUME
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 85 90
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com

 

Attachment

