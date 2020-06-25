Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sodexo    SW   FR0000121220

SODEXO

(SW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sodexo : announces the reimbursement of its $1.6bn USPP debt to allow for greater independence and agility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 01:44am EDT

Issy-les-Moulineaux - Sodexo (NYSE Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY). Following recent discussions with USPP debt holders, Sodexo has decided to exercise its right to reimburse its USD 1.6bn outstanding debt to ensure independence of action. The different USPP notes had been put in place between 2011 and 2018 to finance acquisitions in the US.

With liquidity1 of nearly 5 billion euro at the end of May, including the recent 1.5 billion euro bond issue in April, the Group has the resources to finance the reimbursement and maintain a strong financial structure.

The Group intends to proceed with this reimbursement before year end closing. As per the conditions of the USPP debt agreements, the reimbursement includes a make-whole2 of approximately €149m. By anticipating the reimbursement of this debt, future financial costs will be reduced by €198m, of which €52m in 2021. The average cost of debt going forward will fall to approximately 1.2%, versus 2.3% at the end of the 1st half Fiscal 2020.

As a result of this operation, Sodexo will have no covenants and will retain full agility to navigate in these uncertain times.

Sodexo will continue to have an active policy of debt-financing going forward.

1 Liquidity as of May 31, 2020 includes Cash (including restricted cash) and unused credit facilities recently raised to 2 billion euro after the signing of additional bilateral on May 20, 2020.
2 Net present value of flows - nominal value.

Disclaimer

Sodexo SA published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 05:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SODEXO
01:44aSODEXO : announces the reimbursement of its $1.6bn USPP debt to allow for greate..
PU
01:00aSODEXO : Sodexo announces the reimbursement of its $1.6bn USPP debt to allow for..
GL
06/09Sodexo partners with Bureau Veritas to introduce a hygiene verification labe..
GL
06/05SODEXO : acts for a sustainable economic recovery
GL
06/05Sodexo acts for a sustainable economic recovery
GL
06/03SODEXO : Catering Day Conference / Bank of America
PU
05/26Sodexo announces a new Medical Advisory Council to support the development of..
GL
05/26SODEXO : Energy & Resources North America CEO Stephanie Hertzog Discusses Women'..
AQ
05/25IBERDROLA : S.A. - Iberdrola supports people in need by giving out 90,000 meals ..
AQ
05/20Sodexo launches "Rise with Sodexo", a global program to support organizations..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 19 292 M 21 687 M 21 687 M
Net income 2020 163 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2020 1 988 M 2 235 M 2 235 M
P/E ratio 2020 48,0x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 8 470 M 9 543 M 9 522 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 470 000
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart SODEXO
Duration : Period :
Sodexo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SODEXO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 72,08 €
Last Close Price 58,16 €
Spread / Highest target 65,1%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denis Machuel Chief Executive Officer
Sophie Clamens Chairman
Marc Rolland Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Bellon Chairman-Emeritus
Robert Baconnier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SODEXO-44.95%9 543
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-14.14%88 180
COMPASS GROUP PLC-41.11%26 288
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-30.88%9 786
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-33.38%3 184
MINOR INTERNATIONAL-41.94%3 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group