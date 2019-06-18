Log in
06/18/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

 GULATED INFORMATION

Sodexo completes a bond issue of 250 million pounds

Paris, June 18, 2019 – Sodexo has completed today a 9-year bond issue for an amount of £250 million to June 2028 with a coupon of 1.75%. This operation was largely oversubscribed and placed with European investors.

This issue is an integral part of the active management of the Group’s debt, partly to refinance the British acquisitions of this year and allowing a natural hedge of the group assets in pounds.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2018)

20.4 billion euro in consolidated revenues

460,000 employees

19thlargest employer worldwide

72 countries

100 million consumers served daily

15.0 billion euro in market capitalization (as of April 10, 2019)

Contacts

Investors and AnalystsTreasury
Virginia JEANSON
Tel : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com 		Marjolaine BOSSARD
Tel : +353 1 214 29 09
marjolaine.bossard@sodexo.com

Attachment

